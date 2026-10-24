Colts 5 Best Bets to Cash in Week 7 Against Undefeated Vikings

The Indianapolis Colts are 2-4, their general manager is gone, and trade rumors are swirling around some of the biggest names on the roster.

Some think this team is ready to roll over. I think there are plenty of players with a fire lit under them, and despite Minnesota entering undefeated and favored by 6.5 points, I believe Indianapolis can stay inside the number.

Through six weeks, we're 13-3 on Colts-specific props and 15-13 overall. Even if this team keeps making Sundays painful, hopefully we can keep making them profitable.

Here are my best bets for Week 7.

Daniel Jones Over 5.5 Rushing Yards (-112)

Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) scores a touchdown against the Washington Commanders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brian Flores is intimidating and his defense's unprecedented pressure rate is exactly why I like this play.

Minnesota has blitzed on 77.8% of its defensive snaps this season, meaning Jones will likely be forced to move around against one of the league's most aggressive defenses.

Jones rushed for 30 yards against Tennessee last week, his highest total of the season, and cleared this line in his last regular-season matchup against Minnesota.

As he continues working back from his Achilles injury, it's about time Jones starts getting after it with his legs again.

Jonathan Taylor Anytime Touchdown (-125)

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) reacts during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At this point, Taylor is one of the few things keeping this Colts offense afloat.

He has seven rushing touchdowns through six games and has found the end zone nine times over his last nine games.

With Indianapolis' passing attack struggling, Minnesota will undoubtedly focus on slowing Taylor down. But sometimes it's simply good-on-good, and I'm trusting the Colts' best offensive player to find the end zone again.

Spencer Shrader Over 1.5 Field Goals (-107)

Indianapolis Colts place kicker Spencer Shrader (3) eyes his field goal kick Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We have ridden this bet all year, it has cashed in five straight games, and Shrader is a perfect 18-for-18 on field goals this season.

Flores' defense has been immaculate, and I can easily see Indianapolis moving the ball enough to create scoring opportunities without consistently finishing drives.

Shrader has cleared this line in eight of his last 10 games and 11 of his 14 healthy career starts with Indianapolis.

Until this bet stops printing money, I'm going to continue to put it on the card.

Jordan Addison Over 3.5 Receptions (+114)

Sep 27, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) makes a catch defended by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jacob Parrish (25) during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Addison is developing chemistry with Kyler Murray, hauling in five receptions against Tampa Bay and four against Miami in his last two games played.

He also caught five passes the last time he faced Indianapolis, and with Sauce Gardner ruled out, this secondary could have its hands full.

I expect Murray to look Addison's way plenty on Sunday.

Kyler Murray Over 20.5 Pass Completions (-117)

Oct 11, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) drops back to pass against New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Murray has completed 27 and 24 passes in his last two starts, and this line has hit in seven of his last 10 games. Indianapolis' coverage unit ranks 29th in the league via PFF, and with all the turmoil surrounding this franchise, the defense has plenty to prove.

Unfortunately, I expect Murray to do what just about every quarterback has done against this Colts secondary: carve it up.

The Colts might surprise people with their effort Sunday, but that doesn't mean their defensive problems will suddenly disappear.

The approach is straightforward this week. Trust Taylor, keep riding Shrader, and take advantage of the matchups Minnesota presents. Good luck and bet responsibly.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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