The Indianapolis Colts are in desperate need of pass rush help .

The defensive line in Indianapolis, specifically the edge room, is already banged up. Starter Arden Key is expected to miss some time with a hamstring injury and Micheal Clemons has been on injured reserve, leaving a depleted and inexperienced group.

Additionally, the unit has been severely disappointing in the opening four games. Per Next Gen Stats, the Colts have the lowest pass rush win-rate in the league (25.5%), nearly four points behind 2nd-lowest (29.2%).

To add some freshness and juice to the group, the Colts signed 31-year-old defensive end Carl Lawson to their practice squad, yet another player who has played for defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo at one point or another.

But, will bringing in Lawson on board be enough to give the pass rush new life? Let’s break it down.

A Familiar Face for Lou Anarumo

Dec 21, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson (58) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

For Anarumo, bringing in Lawson brings some familiarity and trust.

The two spent four seasons together in Cincinnati from 2017-20, when Anarumo was the Bengals' defensive backs coach and later defensive coordinator. Lawson emerged as one of the more disruptive players on Cincinnati's defense during that stretch, recording 20 sacks, 19 tackles for loss and 83 quarterback hits across 51 games.

Lawson's best season came back in 2017, posting 8.5 sacks and 8 tackles for loss as a rookie. He also registered 7.0 sacks with the New York Jets in 2022, showing that he has previously been capable of providing legitimate production off the edge.

That history doesn't guarantee anything about Lawson's potential production for the Colts, particularly at 31 years of age. But it does give the Colts a veteran who already has experience playing for Anarumo and understands the defensive scheme.

If Indianapolis needs to call on Lawson sooner rather than later, that familiarity could prove valuable.

What Can Lawson Actually Provide?

Dec 29, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Carl Lawson (55) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The question, however, is how much Lawson has left in the tank.

The veteran defensive end hasn't played a full season since 2022 and appeared in just one game for the Baltimore Ravens last season. At 31 years old, the Colts can't reasonably expect the player who once lead the way in Cincinnati to suddenly reappear.

That doesn't mean Lawson won't contribute. Indy doesn't necessarily need him to become the main man, just to play his role. If elevated from the practice squad, Lawson could provide a veteran presence in a rotational role while the Colts navigate injuries along the edge.

But that's a much different proposition than asking Lawson to solve the team's pass-rush problems.

The Colts need consistent pressure from their defensive ends, and Lawson hasn't provided that at the NFL level in some time. His familiarity with Anarumo and his previous production make him an intriguing addition, but there is no guarantee he'll produce for the Colts.

For now, view Lawson as a low-risk, high-reward addition. He should bring experience in the short term that's currently lacking with veterans injured, and any production he adds on the field is a bonus.

The Trey Hendrickson Miss Still Looms Large

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) disrupts a pass by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The reality is that Lawson was never supposed to be the answer for Indianapolis. Had things gone its way this offseason, we'd be looking at a completely different pass rush.

The Colts pursued Trey Hendrickson with the hope that the veteran pass rusher could give the defense the proven production it lacked, but the two sides ultimately couldn't reach an agreement, and Baltimore scooped Hendrickson up.

Instead, Indianapolis gambled that Latu would take the next step up and become their No. 1 edge rusher, while Key and Clemons to provided veteran depth around him. That plan has unraveled quickly. Latu hasn't made the anticipated leap, while injuries to Key and Clemons have left the Colts scrambling for answers.

The injuries brought the Colts to Lawson, a player who wasn't on an NFL roster at the start of the week and is now being asked to potentially help stabilize the league's worst pass rush.

It's difficult to look at the situation without thinking about what could have been if the Colts had landed Hendrickson. Lawson may still provide useful snaps, but Indy needed a proven difference-maker at the position. Instead, the team is banking on a fading veteran to help right the ship.

Temporary Fix, Not a Long-Term Solution

Dec 18, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets defensive end Carl Lawson (58) reacts to a play against the Detroit Lions during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Lawson is not the solution to the Colts' pass-rush problems. Even if they want him to be, Lawson is nothing more than a temporary filler for a position group that desperately needs reinforcements.

The veteran can provide experience while Key and Clemons are unavailable and could potentially give Indy some useful snaps if he's elevated from the practice squad. But expecting him to suddenly become a difference-maker would be unrealistic.

The Colts need a legitimate threat off the edge, and Lawson isn't that player anymore. His history with Anarumo makes the signing sensible, but it doesn't change the reality that Indianapolis is adding an aging player who barely played last season to a pass rush that ranks last in the NFL in win rate.

For now, Lawson gives the Colts another body and some veteran experience. That's useful. It just isn't enough to move the needle.