The Indianapolis Colts entered the offseason knowing they needed defensive end help.

Four weeks into the season, they're still looking for it.

Indianapolis had a glaring need coming out of last season and spent much of the offseason trying to boost its pass rush. There was no shortage of options, and the Colts came close on some.

But instead of landing the kind of addition that could change the position, things took a turn.

And now, with injuries piling up, the questions surrounding the position have only gotten louder.

How did the Colts get here?

Aug 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard walks onto the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To understand the Colts’ current predicament, we have to go back to the offseason. General manager Chris Ballard knew he needed to add some juice to the defensive line in order to elevate Indy’s pass rush.

“We’ve gotta address the front and make sure we have enough,” he said in his end-of-season press conference back in January. “You’ve got to find ways to be deep enough and have enough talent on the roster that you can still win games.”

The Colts saw plenty of turnover at the position, losing veterans Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis and Samson Ebukam to free agency. That left just Laiatu Latu and Jaylahn Tuimoloau from last year’s team still under contract.

Ballard knew what he had to do. And with former Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson, the 2024 sack leader under current Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, available, he became the obvious primary target.

The Colts got real close to inking Hendrickson to a deal that would’ve transformed the defensive front. But they missed out at the last second, with Baltimore swooping in to snatch Hendrickson up on a monster four-year, $112 million deal.

A big swing and a miss.

That left Ballard with a decision to make. Indianapolis still needed to address the issue, but the team wasn't going to find another Trey Hendrickson sitting around waiting to be signed.

Instead, they took a more boring approach.

Indianapolis added Arden Key as a low-end starter option opposite Latu and later brought in Micheal Clemons as a rotational depth piece. Neither move carried the same weight as the Hendrickson pursuit, nor were they as flashy of moves, but together they gave Indianapolis two experienced bodies to help fill out the depth chart.

Later in the offseason, Ballard took two late-round flyers on rookies George Gumbs Jr. and Caden Curry, but that was it for additions. Instead of adding the game-changer, the Colts went for role players, an intentional decision that forced the Colts to bet on Latu breaking out in his third year. Which, in theory, could work. Latu would lead the way, Key would complement and the rest of the unit would do the rest.

But four games into 2026, and that plan has been tested significantly.

The team placed Clemons on injured reserve Sept. 22. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler announced Tuesday that Key, who suffered a hamstring injury in Indy’s 30-17 win over the Commanders, will miss around 3-4 weeks. So now, the Colts are right back where they started.

Colts pass rusher Arden Key is expected to miss about 3-4 weeks with a hamstring injury, per sources.



Head coach Shane Steichen said Monday that Key, a starter, would miss ‘some time.’ pic.twitter.com/2qsGqC8dQQ — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 6, 2026

Assuming Key’s absence, Latu and Tuimoloau are Indy’s starting edge rushers, leaving Indianapolis in the same situation they were in a year ago: looking for a boost.

What next?

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Jaylahn Tuimoloau (91) yells in excitement Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, during the game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Detroit Lions defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 25-16. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the Colts pass rush is undermanned, the injuries also provide opportunity.

Curry and Tuimoloau, both of whom have played rotational roles this season, will be thrust into larger roles. Gumbs, who’s yet to make his NFL debut, will get the chance to suit up for the first time.

For Tuimoloau, his opportunity has finally arrived. After spending most of his rookie season on the bench, Indy’s second-round pick from 2024 has finally found his way into more playing time. But that comes with steep responsibility, and it’s unclear how ready he is.

And of course, there’s Latu.

While Latu hasn’t had a Hendrickson-like impact for the Colts through four games, the team is still banking on him establishing himself as the top dog. There have been flashes, as there have been throughout Latu’s career, but the final product hasn’t always been there. Now, there’s never been a better time for that to change for Latu than now.

The next few weeks will be crucial, not just for the pass rush, but for the team. As the defense adapts to life without Clemons and Key, the Colts will find out whether the bet they made on their young defensive ends can pay off, or if they’re better off exploring other options.

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