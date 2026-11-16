Week 10 Snap Count Analysis: 3 Takeaways From Win Over Dolphins

The Indianapolis Colts came away with a narrow win over Miami, and Sunday's 24-22 victory also provided some interesting developments in how Indianapolis is distributing playing time across its roster. With several personnel changes and returning contributors, the snap counts offered a closer look at how certain players are fitting into their respective roles.

Let's take a look at the most notable takeaways from Indy's personnel usage on Sunday.

Few Snaps, Big Impact for Seth McGowan

Nov 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan (20) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonathan Taylor remains the centerpiece of Indianapolis' rushing attack, but the Colts have another running back increasingly making the most of his opportunities.

Seth McGowan continued his productive stretch against Miami, finishing with 77 rushing yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Despite receiving considerably fewer opportunities than Taylor, the rookie once maximized every opportunity he got.

Taylor played 40 offensive snaps (68%) compared to McGowan's 17 (29%). McGowan's impressive efficiency (6.4 yards per carry) helped him and Taylor become the first duo of Colts running backs to rush for 75+ yards in the same game since Jordan Wilkins and Marlon Mack in 2019.

Taylor also had a productive afternoon, rushing for 83 yards on 16 carries while adding another 20 yards through the air. The two running backs combined for 160 rushing yards and a touchdown, providing one of the few consistent sources of offensive production for Indianapolis.

McGowan's development is particularly encouraging considering where he started the season. The rookie has gradually worked his way into the offensive rotation, and his recent performances have given the coaching staff another reason to trust him with meaningful opportunities.

If McGowan continues producing at this level, Indianapolis should have little reason to reduce his involvement in the offense.

Laquon Treadwell Leads the WRs

Nov 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (13) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts entered Sunday's matchup with a completely different receiving corps than a week ago after the trade deadline. That created opportunities for several players to take on larger roles, but one name stood out above the rest in the snap-count department.

Laquon Treadwell led all Indianapolis wide receivers with 52 offensive snaps, playing 88% of the team's offensive plays. Deion Burks was second with 34 snaps (58%), followed by Anthony Gould with 32 (54%). Ashton Dulin and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine played 13 and 11 snaps, respectively.

The early indications around Treadwell's workload show that he appears to have established himself as the Colts' primary receiver for the rest of the season. The veteran had already been a part of the offensive rotation, but the departures of Downs and Allen have seemingly opened the door for him to become a more prominent part of the passing game.

Treadwell made the most of one of his opportunities against Miami, catching a seven-yard touchdown pass, his first NFL score in over four years. However, his overall production was relatively modest, finishing with two receptions for 14 yards.

For now, Treadwell appears to be the biggest beneficiary of the changes to the receiving corps. His playing time suggests the coaching staff has considerable confidence in him, a logical line of thinking considering he's the most experienced player remaining. He'll have an opportunity to solidify that position as the Colts move forward.

Arden Key’s Return Takes Snaps Away From Caden Curry

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) and Indianapolis Colts defensive end Arden Key (98) celebrate after recovering a fumble Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts received a significant addition to their defensive line against Miami, with Arden Key returning from injured reserve after missing five games with a hamstring injury.

Key immediately reentered the defensive rotation, playing 36 snaps (52%) in his first appearance since Week 4. His return also coincided with a reduced workload for rookie defensive end Caden Curry, who played just 13 defensive snaps (19%).

The difference in playing time is worth monitoring as Indianapolis gets another experienced pass rusher back into the lineup.

Before his injury, Key had been an important part of the defensive line rotation, starting each of the four games he appeared in. His absence created additional opportunities for the younger players behind him, including Curry, who had been working his way into a more consistent role after stringing together a couple impressive performances.

However, Key's return immediately changed that distribution.

That doesn't necessarily mean Curry has fallen out of favor with the coaching staff. Rather, the Colts now have another established option available along the defensive front, creating more competition for playing time at defensive end.

Key's experience and ability to generate pressure give Indianapolis another valuable contributor as it enters the second half of the season. His return also provides some additional depth to a defensive line that has dealt with injuries throughout the year.

For Curry, the challenge will be finding ways to earn back some of those opportunities. The rookie has shown flashes during his first NFL season, but the Colts' defensive line is becoming increasingly crowded as players return from injuries.

It will be interesting to see whether Sunday's distribution becomes the norm moving forward or if Curry can fight his way back into a larger defensive role.