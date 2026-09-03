Colts Brutal Opening Stretch Will Put Daniel Jones’ Health to the Test

The Indianapolis Colts spent the entire offseason operating under the belief that Daniel Jones would be ready for Week 1.

They are about to find out just how ready he really is.

Jones will return from a torn Achilles against Baltimore before traveling to Kansas City and then coming home to face Houston. For a quarterback playing his first meaningful football since Dec. 7, Indianapolis could hardly have drawn a more demanding opening stretch.

And that makes the first three weeks about much more than wins and losses.

Jones Will Be Tested Immediately

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) passes the ball Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, during a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Baltimore's defense was not dominant statistically last season, but a healthier Ravens front still presents a physical opening matchup for Jones.

Then things get considerably tougher.

Kansas City finished sixth in scoring defense last season under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, while Houston finished first in yards allowed and second in points allowed.

Jones knows both defenses well.

He played at Arrowhead last season while already dealing with his injured left fibula, completing 19-of-31 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns. Indianapolis led 20–9 before its offense failed to record a first down in the fourth quarter and overtime.

One week later, Jones faced Houston on the same injured leg and finished 14-of-27 for 201 yards and two touchdowns in a 20–16 loss.

Now he gets both again almost immediately after returning from a torn Achilles.

How Much of Jones' Mobility Is Really Back?

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) is forced out of bounds on a keeper during the first quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That may be the biggest question facing Indianapolis early.

Part of what made the Colts' offense so dangerous during their 7–1 start last season was Jones' ability to move. He was not running like the quarterback who rushed for 708 yards with New York in 2022, but his scrambling, pocket movement and play-action rollouts forced defenses to account for him.

Once the fibula injury hit, that dimension noticeably declined.

Jones looked encouraging throughout training camp. He scrambled on Day 1, took nearly every first-team rep and showed enough mobility that Shane Steichen occasionally had to tell him to settle down when climbing the pocket.

But camp is not the same as having an NFL pass rush chasing you.

Jones did not play during the preseason, meaning Baltimore will be his first real test since the Achilles tear.

Jones Has Never Been Afraid to Push It

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Danny Striggow (92) during the first quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If anything, the concern may be whether Jones knows when to protect himself.

Steichen called him "one of the toughest guys I've been around" after watching Jones play through the fibula injury last season. Jones' response at the time was simple: doctors cleared him, so he was going to play.

That mentality kept Jones on the field last season.

It can also become dangerous for a quarterback whose mobility remains an important part of the offense.

Jones is going to have to walk a difficult line during these first few weeks. The Colts need the movement and aggressiveness that helped unlock their offense in 2025, but they also need their quarterback healthy for far more than September.

After Baltimore, Kansas City and Houston, Indianapolis heads to London to face Washington before traveling to Pittsburgh.

There will be no gradual ramp-up.

The Colts believe Daniel Jones is back. Their opening schedule is going to make him prove it almost immediately.

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