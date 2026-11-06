Colts-Cowboys Injury Report: CJ Allen Takes on Bigger Role, Cowboys Navigate Week 9 Injury Concerns

The Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys have released their final injury reports ahead of Sunday's Week 9 matchup, providing a clearer picture of what each team will be working with. Both sides have several notable developments to sort through, with potential implications for their respective lineups as they prepare for a cross-conference matchup.

Let’s take a look at both team’s final injury reports.

Indianapolis Colts Final Injury Report

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Justin Walley (27) look on during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OUT

CB Justin Walley (knee)

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee)

QUESTIONABLE

OT Jalen Travis (thumb/hamstring)

S AJ Haulcy (ankle)

Akeem Davis-Gaither's absence will mark an important milestone in rookie CJ Allen's development, as the Colts will turn to the rookie to take over defensive playcalling duties. Davis-Gaither has served as Indianapolis' primary green-dot for much of the season, making Allen's transition an important step in his progression. After making his first career start against Jacksonville last week, Allen will now have the extra responsibility of communicating defensive play calls and helping lead the unit on the field. Sunday will provide a clearer idea of just how ready Allen is to take over as the defensive leader.

Walley, meanwhile, will miss his second consecutive game after suffering a knee injury against Minnesota in Week 7. His continued absence leaves an open void in the slot. Kenneth Harris and Kapena Gushiken both saw opportunities in that spot against Jacksonville, and with Cam Taylor-Britt still on injured reserve, Indianapolis will likely need to lean on both again against Dallas.

Strangely, AJ Haulcy popped up on the injury report Friday with an apparent ankle injury, which limited him in the final practice session. He’s now listed as questionable, meaning Indianapolis may give Hunter Wohler an increased snap share, even if Haulcy does suit up.

Anthony Gould does not have an injury designation, meaning he’s cleared concussion protocol and is all set to make his return, giving the Colts’ return game an extra boost.

Dallas Cowboys Final Injury Report

Nov 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson (65) blocks Dallas Cowboys linebacker Malachi Lawrence (57) during the game between the Cardinals and the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OUT

OLB Malachi Lawrence (ankle)

WR KaVontae Turpin (ribs)

QUESTIONABLE

DT Jonathan Bullard (calf)

TE Jake Ferguson (ankle)

OLB Marist Liufau (forearm)

LB DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring/back)

WR George Pickens (hamstring)

CB Joey Porter Jr. (ankle)

TE Luke Schoonmakers (groin)

A much busier report for the Cowboys, who will be without two players on Sunday. KaVontae Turpin's absence is particularly notable given his contributions as a return specialist and his ability to provide another weapon in the passing game. Malachi Lawrence, meanwhile, will miss another opportunity to add to Dallas' pass rush.

Dallas has some significant questions surrounding its passing game, with both George Pickens and Jake Ferguson listed as questionable. Pickens was limited throughout the week with a hamstring injury, while Ferguson missed the first two practices before returning in a limited capacity Friday. Ferguson's potential absence would leave the Cowboys thinner at tight end, while Pickens' availability could have a considerable impact on Dak Prescott's receiving options.

Defensively, the Cowboys received some encouraging news with Caleb Downs and PJ Locke, who both returned to full participation Friday and carry no game designation. Downs' availability is particularly noteworthy, as he'll have the opportunity to face his older brother, Colts wide receiver Josh Downs, for the first time in their NFL careers. The two could find themselves matched up frequently given Caleb's responsibilities in the nickel and Josh's role as Indianapolis' primary slot receiver.