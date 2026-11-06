Colts vs. Cowboys: Downs Brothers Headline 3 Key Matchups

The Indianapolis Colts are back home Sunday, and after last week's 42-7 embarrassment in Jacksonville, there isn't much room left for another lifeless performance.

Dallas comes to Lucas Oil Stadium at 3-5, but don't let that record fool you. This Cowboys roster has plenty of talent, and there are some fascinating individual battles that could decide this game.

Here are three matchups I'm watching closely.

Josh Downs vs. Caleb Downs

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) looks on after the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's start with the one we have been waiting for since April.

Cowboys rookie defensive back Caleb Downs and Colts receiver Josh Downs have been eyeing this matchup since Dallas selected Caleb No. 11 overall, and there's a legitimate chance these brothers could line up directly across from each other Sunday.

First, Caleb has to get cleared. He remains in concussion protocol while also dealing with an ankle injury, although he returned to practice in a limited capacity Thursday.

Meanwhile, Josh has requested a trade, and with Tuesday's deadline approaching, there's no guarantee he'll be in Indianapolis much longer. Through eight games, he has 30 receptions for 330 yards and one touchdown.

Neither brother has had the last couple weeks go exactly how they wanted.

But if Caleb plays, forget everything else. Two incredibly talented brothers lining up against each other in an NFL game is just awesome, and somebody could leave Sunday with bragging rights that might last until their next matchup.

Colts Offensive Line vs. Cowboys Defensive Line

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann (79) blocks at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quenton Nelson is in Seattle, and the Colts are now tasked with rebuilding an offensive line that just lost its All-Pro cornerstone.

Rookie Jalen Farmer has an opportunity to make this left guard position his own. In his first career start, Farmer allowed two pressures across 37 pass-blocking snaps, good for a 5.4% pressure rate, according to Next Gen Stats.

Unfortunately for Farmer, Quinnen Williams is waiting.

Williams has generated an 11.8% pressure rate this season and leads Dallas with five sacks. Since Week 6, he leads all defensive tackles with 15 pressures, nine quick pressures and four sacks.

The problems aren't limited to the interior, either.

Bernhard Raimann and Jalen Travis have combined to allow a 13.0% pressure rate, third-highest among NFL tackle duos. Dallas' edge rushers sit at 13.6%, while Rashan Gary has generated pressure on 18.8% of his rushes.

If this new Colts offensive line wants to establish an identity without Nelson, Sunday would be a pretty good place to start.

Sauce Gardner vs. CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For all the criticism Sauce Gardner has received this season, the numbers still tell us he's one of the best coverage corners in football.

Gardner leads all qualified NFL cornerbacks with a 30% forced incompletion rate, per PFF. Surprisingly, Charvarius Ward isn't far behind at 21.4%, placing both Colts corners among the league's top five in that category.

They're going to need every bit of it Sunday.

CeeDee Lamb has 60 receptions for 709 yards and six touchdowns through eight games, while George Pickens has added 39 catches for 533 yards and two scores.

That's 99 receptions, 1,242 yards and eight touchdowns between two of the league's most dangerous weapons.

Gardner can't cover both of them, and Pickens' hamstring situation is worth monitoring. But if Ward and Gardner can hold their own on the outside, Indianapolis has a chance to make Dak Prescott work for everything.

After what happened in Jacksonville, that's exactly the type of response this Colts secondary has to have.

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