Colts' Daniel Jones Easing Concerns About Mobility Post-Injury

As the Indianapolis Colts kicked off training camp this week, all eyes were fixated on starting quarterback Daniel Jones.

Sure, Jones noted a couple of weeks ago that rehab from his torn Achilles was still right on schedule. Jones also revealed that he would be a full participant when camp began, after having only participated in 7-on-7 work in the spring.

However, fans and media alike wanted to see it with their own eyes. How would Indy's starting quarterback look in those 11-on-11 sessions? And would his mobility be drastically impacted, as he is still less than eight months post-op?

If you didn't know any better, it'd seem like the injury never happened.

Jones had a solid showing in the Colts' first training camp practice of the 2026 season. While he finished just 4-of-8 (50%) passing in team periods, he was accurate with the football and generated a few chunk plays.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) hands the ball off to running back Jonathan Taylor (28) on day one of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But the most encouraging play of the day from Jones came when he didn't have a receiver open downfield. Instead of throwing the ball away like he was instructed to in the spring, Jones scrambled out of the pocket and picked up enough yards with his legs for a would-be first down.

He did not look to be hampered by the Achilles in the slightest.

"I feel like I made a lot of good progress these last six weeks," Jones admitted. "I think there’s a process in getting back and feeling more comfortable, getting some of the strength, some of the twitch back. Felt good out there (Wednesday) and I’ll continue to make steps kind of throughout camp.”

While we may have been surprised to see Jones moving so well, the quarterback was not. Being able to move and scramble is something he has been working towards since the moment he began rehabbing.

"You build it into your drill work, into your rehab and all that stuff I’ve been doing," Jones remarked. "So, felt good doing it and it’s good to be able to do it in a more football setting.”

For some quarterbacks who have suffered a torn Achilles, they can be wary of scrambling as they did before. They lack the confidence that they can be as fast or as explosive as they were before the injury.

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen and quarterback Daniel Jones (17) on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, during the Colts Camp Kickoff at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For a player like Jones – who is very structured in how he goes about his business – it is more about trusting the work that he has put in and the process that he can return to his former self. So far, it's working.

"It’s not a lack of confidence necessarily," Jones said. "I think it’s just building the strength back and building the repetition. Getting your body used to doing it again. So yeah, I think every time you do it you get a little stronger, a little better, a little more used to it. So like I said, I’ll continue to do that over this training camp, over this six-week period before we play our first game.”

While Jones' performance at practice and his ability to move were all great signs, there is a lot more work to be done before Indy takes the field against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. While the athleticism he has displayed is encouraging, the Colts' QB1 has more boxes he wants to check before the action is live.

“I think it’s just similar to the progression over the last six weeks from mini-camp to now," Jones explained. "I think you are doing all the same stuff, but just feeling better doing it. Feeling quicker and more explosive and that’s a process – a gradual process being out there, playing football and getting those reps you get more and more used to it and it will come."

Jones has met every goal throughout his entire rehab process so far. At this point, there isn't any indication it will stop anytime soon either.

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