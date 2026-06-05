Why Colts Need Daniel Jones-Tyler Warren Connection to Thrive

When the Indianapolis Colts selected Tyler Warren with the No.14 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, most assumed that the All-American tight end would be a favorite target of projected starter Anthony Richardson Sr.

While Warren did become a favorite target of the Colts' offense, it was Daniel Jones who threw him the football for the majority of the season. Jones and Warren clicked right away, as the quarterback routinely found his rookie tight end in all areas of the field. Warren was a mismatch problem across the formation, and Jones made sure to get him the football.

The chemistry between Jones and Warren was obvious. Warren had 59 catches for 697 yards and four touchdowns in a little more than 12 games with Jones under center. Their connection was a key reason why Indy had one of the best offenses in the league through the beginning of December.

But when Jones went down with a torn Achilles and the Colts cycled through Philip Rivers and Riley Leonard at quarterback, Warren's numbers took a dip. Warren only recorded 17 catches for 120 yards and no touchdowns after Jones was lost for the season. It was a rough finish to an otherwise impressive rookie season as the Colts collapsed down the stretch

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) throws Monday, June 1, 2026, during practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, with Jones continuing to make progress in his rehab and Warren gearing up for Year 2, the Colts are focused on replicating the offensive explosiveness they showed through most of last season. If Indy is able to pick up where they left off before Jones' injury, the connection between quarterback and tight end will be a major reason why.

"I think they had a really good connection last year in (Warren's) rookie year," head coach Shane Steichen remarked. "And so continuing to build that bond and that connection through training camp and going into season should pay dividends for us.”

Jones is still limited in what he can do on the practice field, as he is only six months removed from the Achilles injury. He has been able to throw to Warren and the other Colts receivers over the last few weeks and has just begun participating in 7-on-7 work. However, Jones will not participate in 11-on-11 sessions until training camp in July.

Tyler on target 🎯 pic.twitter.com/qfTXUCkaH7 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) June 3, 2026

But just because Jones is not fully participating at this juncture does not mean the chemistry between him and Warren cannot continue to be strengthened off the field and in the locker room.

“I think just kind of simple as it is, you're there another year with him and you're around him more," Warren explained about his relationship with Jones. "Just getting to know him on and off the field when you're out here – taking advantage of that but also, hanging out, talking in the locker room, stuff like that I think is really big for really the team as a whole, and especially with the quarterback.”

Warren led the Colts in targets last year with 112, one more than veteran wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. With Pittman now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, that leaves a lot of targets available.

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) catches a pass Monday, June 1, 2026, during practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A majority of those targets will go to Alec Pierce, who signed a four-year, $114 million extension in the offseason to become the Colts' new WR1. But Warren will see an uptick in targets too, and Steichen is already coming up with new ways to get his tight end the football.

"I think you're always trying to evolve offensively and find ways to get (Warren) the football, because he is such a dynamic player when the ball is in his hand," Steichen said. "So, you go through that process in the spring and into training camp and like I said, yeah, find ways to get him the ball.”

For the Colts to get Warren the ball early and often, he'll need to be in lockstep with Jones. Indy is placing a lot of faith in these two players. They believe Jones can be their quarterback of now and the future, and Indy expects Warren to take another leap this season as well.

It's crucial to the Colts' success that both are on the same page early and often. If 2025 is any indication, we'll be seeing a lot of Jones-to-Warren completions all season long.

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