The story of Anthony Richardson Sr.'s final year of his rookie contract with the Indianapolis Colts is only partly clear.

Indy allowed him to seek a trade partner earlier this year. I personally believed he'd be dealt during the 2026 NFL Draft, but that didn't happen, and still, nothing has materialized with OTAs officially underway.

But there's still time for a deal to be struck, and Ben Solak at ESPN has an interesting proposal. He has the Detroit Lions calling for Richardson in exchange for a 2027 fourth-rounder.

The Colts would only need to deal away a 2028 seventh-rounder, along with Richardson, to make it so.

"General manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell tend to like quarterbacks with bigger bodies, so Richardson is a good fit.

Campbell is an elite motivator who might help light a new fire under Richardson, either as a backup who prepares the right way or as a spot starter in the event of a Jared Goff injury."

Honestly? The Colts would be wise to take this deal. I can't imagine that a 2028 seventh-rounder would sting too much.

Plus, Indianapolis would acquire a fourth-round pick. On the surface, that doesn't sound like too much of a haul for their former fourth-overall selection.

But when considering that Indianapolis took talents like guard Jalen Farmer and linebacker Bryce Boettcher in the fourth round this year, it becomes a brighter scenario.

Not to mention, during the 2024 NFL Draft, Indianapolis selected center Tanor Bortolini as Ryan Kelly's potential successor. That pick, so far, has paid off like a lottery win.

If you just take a good look at Richardson, or browse some of his highlights, you'd assume that more should be offered from other teams to secure him.

However, it's worth taking a far deeper dive into his tumultuous three seasons with the Colts. Only then will it paint the clearer picture of why he hasn't been dealt.

Richardson's first two seasons saw him start, but he only saw the field for 15 of 34 games due to sustaining a littany of injuries too long to list for this article.

After losing the starting job to Daniel Jones in 2025, it was assumed he could still be a backup option should the former New York Giant go down, which he did late in the season with an Achilles injury.

Sadly, Richardson had another injury, this time in the form of a fractured orbital bone, which removed him for the rest of the year. Instead, Shane Steichen turned to the future Hall of Famer, Philip Rivers, out of retirement.

If Solak's deal comes to fruition, it should be considered a serious win for Indianapolis.

If the Lions feel like they can get something out of Richardson, which Dan Campbell typically does out of his players, then perhaps this is the perfect scenario for Richardson to get a much-needed fresh start.

In my humble opinion, I don't think any team will trade for him. Not because he isn't capable of greatness, but the injuries, lack of consistency, barren discipline, and inability to read the simplest defensive sets.

Anything can happen, and the Colts clearly want to give Richardson a new team. Also, Richardson and his representation want a better situation where he might finally find his NFL footing.

We'll see if the NFC North mainstay comes calling for Richardson ahead of the 2026 season, and if the Colts can strike a deal to obtain another valuable draft pick in a year where they'll be without a first-rounder again.

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