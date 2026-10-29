The Indianapolis Colts have plenty of questions to answer as they begin reshaping their roster, but Adetomiwa Adebawore has emerged as an intriguing piece of the team's future.

The young defensive tackle has steadily worked his way into a larger role and is in line to take over starting responsibilities from the recently traded DeForest Buckner. Adebawore's recent progress has positioned him for a big payday, but how much his value could continue to rise may determine what it takes for Indianapolis to keep him around.

Adebawore's Breakout Campaign

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore (95) attempts and fails to recover a ball during the first half of a preseason game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Broncos defeated the Colts 34-30. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A fourth-round pick in 2023, Adebawore is coming off the best season of his young career and has taken another step forward in 2026.

Between his increased production and the current state of the Colts' defensive line, Adebawore has the opportunity to be one of the pillars the Colts build around moving forward.

Adebawore recorded four sacks in 17 games last season, including seven starts, matching his previous career high in tackles for loss with five. Through seven games in 2026, he's already matched that sack total with 10 games left to go.

The most encouraging part of Adebawore's emergence has been his ability to generate pressure in a rotational role. He's played roughly 36% of Indianapolis' defensive snaps this season, yet he's in a three-way tie among all NFL players for the most sacks by a defensive tackle (4).

#Colts DT Adetomiwa Adebawore has the 2nd-most pressures (12) on the team (excl. Buckner) after seven weeks despite only playing 35.9% of snaps.



He leads the defense in sacks (4.0), pressure rate (13.0%), and quick pressures (6), and has the second-most stops (13). pic.twitter.com/cqamb6tThI — Noah Compton (@nerlens_) October 28, 2026

Adebawore's performance against the Minnesota Vikings last week offered another example of that progress. He recorded two sacks and five pressures, consistently disrupting Kyler Murray to keep the Colts neck-and-neck with the league's last remaining unbeaten team.

The Colts have a potential building block developing along their defensive front. Adebawore is producing at a level that demands attention, and with his role expected to grow following Buckner's departure, he has an opportunity to strengthen his case for a significant second contract.

League On Notice

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore (95) reacts after sacking Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adebawore's emergence hasn't gone unnoticed around the NFL. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, teams are already doing their homework on the Colts defensive tackle in case Indianapolis makes him available before the trade deadline.

"If he's made available, this is a guy that other teams might want to pry away from the Colts," he said.

From The Insiders on @nflnetwork: The #Colts’ trades this week have other teams surveying their entire roster ahead of the deadline. DT Adetomiwa Adeboware has piqued interest in a breakout, contract year. Big payday coming for him soon, whether in Indy or elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/1KE7ojytWK — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 29, 2026

While the Colts haven't necessarily decided to move on from Adebawore, the leaguewide interest is another indication of how his value has changed. He's just 25 years old and coming off a productive stretch, and still has room to grow, making him an appealing target for teams looking to strengthen their defensive fronts.

That interest could carry over into the offseason if Indianapolis doesn't secure an extension. Should Adebawore continue producing and reach free agency, the Colts could face competition from multiple teams looking to add an ascending interior pass rusher.

A bidding war isn't guaranteed, but the early interest suggests his market could become increasingly difficult for Indianapolis to navigate.

Furthermore, Tennessee Titans star defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons was traded to the Chicago Bears for multiple first-round picks on Thursday. Even though Adebawore still aspires to be the level of player Simmons is, his emergence coupled with the dwindling defensive tackle market could see premium draft capital come calling Indianapolis's way.

With the Colts entering a new phase as a franchise, Indianapolis needs to act fast if they view Adebawore as a future building block.

A Look at Comparable Deals

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (92) and cornerback Upton Stout (20) during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adebawore wouldn't be the first defensive tackle to turn a gradual rise into a lucrative payday. Osa Odighizuwa and Milton Williams offer two useful benchmarks for what the Colts could pay their young defender.

A third-round pick in 2021, Odighizuwa steadily improved over his first four seasons in Dallas before signing a four-year, $80 million extension in March 2025. He was coming off a career-best 4.5 sacks in 2024 and had started all 17 games for the third consecutive season.

Like Adebawore, Odighizuwa developed into a productive interior pass rusher as a mid-round pick. However, he'd established himself as a full-time starter before signing his extension. If Adebawore seizes his opportunity following Buckner's departure, he could earn a similar deal, with Odighizuwa's $20 million annual average serving as a useful benchmark.

A breakdown of the takedowns. pic.twitter.com/11Mbysb1BL — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 28, 2026

Williams offers a higher-end comparison. After recording five sacks in 2024, he signed a four-year, $104 million contract with New England in March 2025, averaging $26 million annually. He'd combined for 6.5 sacks over his first three seasons in Philadelphia and started just 19 games across his first four years.

Williams' deal shows how quickly a defensive tackle's value can rise with consistent production. However, he entered free agency as one of the top players available at his position after helping Philadelphia win a Super Bowl, making his contract an upper-end comparison for Adebawore.

Ultimately, Adebawore's earning potential will depend on how much more he proves before the Colts decide whether to extend him, potentially waiting until the offseason when they can evaluate his full body of work.

Projecting Adebawore's Next Contract

Nov 3, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore (95) reacts after a missed field goal by Minnesota Vikings place kicker Will Reichard (16) during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

If Adebawore sustains his production and establishes himself as a starter, a four-year deal worth $40 million to $60 million could be a reasonable projection. That would put his annual average between $10 million and $15 million, below Odighizuwa's $20 million benchmark but reflective of Adebawore's limited starting experience.

A four-year contract also makes sense for both sides. Indianapolis could secure a young defensive tackle through the next phase of its rebuild, while Adebawore would receive long-term financial security at 25 years old with another opportunity to reach free agency before he hits 30.

The Colts must also weigh the cost of waiting. An extension now could provide some cost certainty before Adebawore's role expands, but another productive season could make him more expensive to retain.

With Buckner gone, Adebawore has an opportunity to prove he deserves a long-term investment.