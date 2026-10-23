Colts Stars Respond to Trade Rumors as Deadline Approaches

The Indianapolis Colts have already made one massive change this week, and with the Nov. 10 trade deadline getting closer, the speculation is not slowing down.

Since firing general manager Chris Ballard on Monday, Indianapolis has become one of the NFL's most intriguing teams to watch as the trade deadline approaches. At 2-4, names like DeForest Buckner, Jonathan Taylor and Quenton Nelson have naturally been pulled into trade conversations.

I still don't believe the Colts should tear this roster down. There are too many cornerstone players worth keeping around for whoever takes over this front office next.

But the players themselves are hearing the noise, and this week, several of the biggest names in Indianapolis addressed their futures.

DeForest Buckner

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Deforest Buckner (99) warms up before a game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Buckner is probably the easiest name to connect to trade speculation because he is 32 years old and playing on an expiring contract.

When asked directly whether he wants to remain with the Colts, though, Buckner wouldn't entertain the conversation.

“Yeah, right now I'm just focused on the Vikings,” Buckner said.

He acknowledged that he knows how the business works, but called the speculation a distraction. His focus remains preparing to help Indianapolis beat Minnesota on Sunday.

Buckner also spoke highly of Ballard, saying the two had a “great relationship” and that he has “nothing but love for him and his family.”

Like the rest of the locker room, Buckner's approach to a chaotic week has been simple: move forward and focus on the task at hand.

Jonathan Taylor

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes down the sideline Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Taylor was much more emotional when discussing Ballard, the general manager who drafted him in 2020.

“Just lost for words,” Taylor said. “Definitely upset because at some point, it's on the team as a collective, coaches and players, in order to prove the GM right.”

Taylor said Ballard meant “a ton” to his career, pointing to their Wisconsin connection and the belief the organization showed in him coming out of the draft.

As for the possibility of being traded, Taylor wants no part of that conversation right now.

“I haven't given it any thought,” Taylor said. “That'd be crazy right now.”

He called looking ahead to what could happen a disservice to his teammates and the organization with an undefeated Minnesota team waiting Sunday.

Taylor also made it clear why he wanted to remain in Indianapolis when he signed his recent extension. He praised the way the organization treats its players and staff, calling the Colts “a special place.”

Quenton Nelson

Sep 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) practices before the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nelson took a similar approach when asked whether Ballard's departure created questions about his own future.

“No, I have no questions,” Nelson said. “I leave that up to God.”

His focus is on getting better and being at his best this week, and Nelson called facing an undefeated Vikings team a “great opportunity” for Indianapolis to start turning things around.

But when asked if Indianapolis is somewhere he would like to continue playing long term, Nelson left little doubt.

“I love it here,” Nelson said. “Met my wife here. Really appreciate and love this organization.”

Nelson also expressed appreciation for Ballard, recalling the accountability his former general manager showed him as early as his rookie season.

For now, Buckner, Taylor and Nelson are all saying essentially the same thing: ignore the noise and prepare for Minnesota.

The trade rumors aren't going away before Nov. 10, especially after a front-office shakeup. But at least publicly, three of the Colts' biggest names are more concerned with saving this season than worrying about where they might be playing next.

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