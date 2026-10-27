Colts' Future Comes Into Focus After Parting Ways With Two Trench Staples

When it rains, it pours. And it's coming down in buckets over Indianapolis.

The Colts have made two major changes to their roster, trading away two of their most recognizable players as the franchise looks to chart a new course after a disappointing season.

After sending eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick, Indianapolis also traded defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for 2027 fourth-round pick.

With both veterans gone, Indianapolis faces significant questions about both its immediate and long-term future. Let's attempt to answer what the next several months may look like.

The Rest of the Season

The Colts have little time to adjust after trading away two of the most established players on their roster. There's still football left to play, but with Nelson and Buckner gone, Indianapolis is officially headed for a lost season.

Rather than mail it in, the Colts should use the remaining games to evaluate the players who are still there. The departures create opportunities for younger players to take on larger roles and show whether they belong in the team's plans moving forward.

Indianapolis could also make more moves before the Nov. 10 trade deadline. Veterans such as Keenan Allen, Grover Stewart and Charvarius Ward could attract interest from contenders if the Colts decide to pursue additional draft compensation for their next general manager to work with.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) on the sidelines before playing against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By the end of the season, Indianapolis should have a clearer picture of which players can contribute to its next competitive roster and where reinforcements will be needed.

Rebuilding the Trenches

Trading Nelson and Buckner leaves significant holes on both lines. Each was an established starter and leader at his position, making their departures consequential beyond the immediate impact on the depth chart.

Offensively, Indianapolis must find a replacement for Nelson at left guard. Rookie Jalen Farmer, a fourth-round pick in the most recent draft, is one option. He should receive a 10-game trial run the rest of the season so the Colts can determine whether he can be part of the team's long-term plans.

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore (95) brings down Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Colts defeated the Raiders 40-6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Buckner's departure creates a similar challenge on the defensive line. More responsibility will fall on the remaining interior defenders, including Stewart and Adetomiwa Adebawore. The Colts have to find out if Adebawore, a free agent at the end of the season, is a pillar they want to build around.

How Indianapolis handles those vacancies will be a crucial part of its roster evaluation. The goal isn't necessarily to find direct replacements for two established stars, but to build offensive and defensive lines capable of supporting the team's next competitive window.

The Next GM's Opportunity

The Colts' longer-term outlook will depend heavily on who takes over as general manager and how that person chooses to approach the roster. Indianapolis still has talent, but the new decision-maker will have to identify which players he or she deems as viable options moving forward.

The trades also provide additional draft capital. Indianapolis acquired a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick for Nelson, adding to the compensation received for Buckner. However, the Colts still don't have their 2027 first-round pick after sending it to the New York Jets for cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Carlie Irsay-Gordon walks the sideline Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, ahead of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That makes the team's remaining draft assets especially important. The next general manager will need to weigh the value of adding young talent against the opportunity to address immediate needs through free agency.

Moving veteran contracts could also create more financial flexibility, depending on the details of each deal. That would give the next GM more options to retain key players, pursue outside additions or continue reshaping the roster.

Ultimately, Indianapolis has created an opportunity to take the team in a different direction. The next general manager will have to decide how much of the current foundation is worth keeping around. Those deemed to not be worth retaining must make their way out of the building one way or another.

Needless to say, primary owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon has a big hire to make in the not-so-distant future.