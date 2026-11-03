Colts Future Looks Brighter After Major Investment in Budding Defensive Star

The Indianapolis Colts have had few positives in recent weeks as their losing streak has stretched to four games. But they did make a major investment in that makes their future brighter by securing one of their emerging defensive pieces.

Per Tom Pelissero, the Colts signed defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore to a two-year, $35 million contract extension that includes a $13 million signing bonus and $22.5 in new money through 2027.

The Colts and DT Adetomiwa Adebawore agreed to terms on a two-year, $35 million extension that includes a $13M signing bonus and $22.5M in new money through 2027.



Still only 25, Adebawore has a chance to get back to the market again as he enters his prime. The deal was… pic.twitter.com/D4TVQLVbvO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2026

A Rising Star

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore (95) tackles Baltimore Ravens wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It’s an extension that’s been a long time coming, as Adebawore is in the midst of a breakout campaign. In his fourth NFL season, the 25-year-old has 19 tackles, 4 tackles for loss and equaled his previous season-best in sacks with four through the first half of 2026.

However, his impact extends beyond the traditional box score. Adebawore has emerged as one of Indianapolis' most disruptive interior pass rushers, using his athleticism and explosiveness to consistently create problems for opposing offensive lines.

His development has been particularly important given the recent departure of DeForest Buckner, which has opened the door for Adebawore to take on a much larger role along the defensive front. He's responded with the best stretch of his young career, giving Indianapolis another young defensive lineman it can rely on moving forward.

At just 25 years old, there's still plenty of room for Adebawore to grow. The Colts are banking on that continued development with this extension, securing a player who has already demonstrated the ability to make an impact while potentially having his best football ahead of him.

A Worthwhile Investment

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers center Brock Hoffman (67) blocks IIndianapolis Colts defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore (95) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From a financial standpoint, this is a move that makes plenty of sense for Indianapolis. Interior pass rushers who can consistently disrupt the quarterback are difficult to find, and Adebawore is showing signs of becoming exactly that type of player.

The timing of the extension is also important. Rather than waiting for Adebawore to establish himself over another season and potentially drive up his market value, the Colts have secured his services while he's still establishing himself as a starting-caliber defensive lineman. If his recent production is any indication of what's to come, this deal could look even more favorable down the road.

Perhaps more importantly, the extension gives Indianapolis another piece to build around as it looks to reshape its roster. The Colts have parted ways with several established veterans in recent weeks, including DeForest Buckner, leaving plenty of questions about what the team will look like moving forward. However, retaining a young, ascending defensive lineman through the early stages of a rebuild gives the organization something tangible to work with as it begins building toward the future.

Adebawore doesn't have to be the centerpiece of Indianapolis' rebuild, but he can certainly be part of its foundation. If he continues developing into the disruptive presence he's shown he can be this season, the Colts could have secured an important piece of their defense for a reasonable price.