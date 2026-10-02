Colts Get Clarity on Commanders QB Situation Before London

The Indianapolis Colts finally know which quarterback they will be preparing for Sunday morning in London.

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn ruled Jayden Daniels out Friday, meaning veteran Marcus Mariota will make his second consecutive start when the two teams meet at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Daniels dislocated his non-throwing left elbow against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, the second time he has suffered the injury in his career. He returned to practice this week in a protective brace, but Washington clearly isn't ready to throw him back out there just yet.

That changes the defensive preparation for Indianapolis quite a bit.

Mariota Changes the Defensive Picture

Sep 27, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes the ball against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mariota can absolutely make plays with his legs, but he doesn't demand the same constant attention as Daniels, who had already rushed for 100 yards through two games before suffering the injury.

That should give the Colts pass rush a little more freedom to make an impact on this game.

Shane Steichen acknowledged earlier this week that Indianapolis still has to respect Mariota's mobility, specifically emphasizing the importance of maintaining rush lanes and playing disciplined coverage behind them.

But this is still a much different assignment than chasing Daniels around for four quarters.

Indianapolis should have opportunities to get home early and often, and after generating three sacks against Houston last week, this defensive front needs to take advantage.

The secondary has just as much to prove.

Even after holding Houston to 223 total yards in Week 3, the Colts are still allowing 417.3 yards per game, worst in the NFL. Indianapolis also ranks 30th against the pass at 276.0 yards per game and is allowing 30.3 points per game.

Last week was encouraging. Now they have to prove it wasn't a one-off.

Don't Sleep on Mariota

Sep 27, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) passes the ball under pressure from Seattle Seahawks linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence (0) at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Don't get it twisted, though. Mariota is not walking into London short on confidence.

The 12th-year veteran just completed 19 of 31 passes for 183 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions in Washington's 33-31 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. It was his first three-touchdown performance since 2022.

He has also seen Indianapolis plenty throughout his career.

Across eight appearances against the Colts, Mariota is 3-5 while averaging 202.3 passing yards per game with a 90.0 passer rating.

So yes, facing Mariota instead of Daniels makes this Washington offense easier to prepare for.

It does not make Sunday easy.

Mariota is coming off one of his best performances in years, and this Colts defense is still trying to climb out of the hole it created during the first two weeks.

If Indianapolis wants to prove Houston was the beginning of something real, shutting down Mariota in London would be a good place to start.

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