3 Questions the Colts Need to Answer Against the Commanders

The Indianapolis Colts finally got into the win column last week, but one good defensive performance does not erase everything we saw through the first two games.

Sunday's London matchup against the Washington Commanders gives Indianapolis another opportunity to prove Week 3 was actual progress and not simply the product of facing a struggling Houston offense.

Here are three questions that need to be answered when the Colts take the field at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

1. Are the Linebackers Finally Going to Take the Next Step?

Jul 30, 2026; Westfield, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Jaylon Carlies (57) participates in a drill on day two of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there was ever a matchup for Indianapolis' linebackers to make their presence felt, this is it.

PFF currently ranks Washington's offensive line 31st in the NFL, and center Nick Allegretti has been particularly vulnerable, ranking 31st among centers in pass blocking and 32nd in run blocking.

That should scream opportunity for Jaylon Carlies and Akeem Davis-Gaither.

Carlies carries a 36.0 overall PFF grade while Davis-Gaither's 37.5 coverage grade also sits near the bottom of qualifying linebackers. Davis-Gaither has actually been much better against the run, earning a 72.7 grade there, but this group still needs another major step forward.

Houston was better, but one week is not enough.

Against an offensive line PFF considers one of the league's worst, this linebacker room needs to finally make an impact.

2. Is This Colts Ground Game Really Elite?

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) walks off the field Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, after defeating the Houston Texans 19-17 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We all know what this offense revolves around.

Jonathan Taylor has already handled an NFL-high 66 carries for 258 yards and four touchdowns, and when Indianapolis is playing its best football, everything starts with No. 28.

But Washington presents a legitimate test.

The Commanders are allowing only 82 rushing yards per game, third-best in the NFL, and have yet to allow a rushing touchdown this season.

If this Colts rushing attack is really as dominant as we believe it can be, this is the game to prove it.

Week 4 is about finding out whether the Colts can line up, give Taylor the football and do what they want, when they want.

3. Was Week 3 a Turning Point for the Secondary?

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Justin Walley (27) look on during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indianapolis held Houston to just 223 total yards last week, including only 167 through the air.

That was a massive improvement, but there is still a fair question to ask: Was the Colts secondary really that much better, or was Houston's offense simply that bad?

Justin Walley is somebody I will be watching closely.

His numbers are still ugly — a 42.4 PFF coverage grade and a 154.3 passer rating allowed — but Week 3 finally provided some encouraging signs.

Washington could provide some real answers.

Jayden Daniels remains uncertain while working back from his elbow injury, and if he cannot go, Indianapolis would see Marcus Mariota, who just threw three touchdowns without a turnover against Seattle. Daniels was limited in practice again Thursday, so the Colts need to be prepared for either quarterback.

Either way, Week 3 cannot be the peak.

For this defense to actually turn the corner, the secondary — and Walley specifically — has to build on it.

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