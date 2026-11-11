The Indianapolis Colts' general manager vacancy looked like a difficult proposition when Chris Ballard was relieved of his duties in October. The team was struggling, the roster was headed for a significant overhaul, and Indianapolis doesn't own its 2027 first-round draft pick.

However, the Colts' activity at the NFL trade deadline has changed the outlook considerably. Indianapolis parted ways with four established starters, accumulated additional draft capital, and created an opportunity for its next general manager to reshape the roster.

There is still plenty of work to be done, but the resources and flexibility now available could make Indianapolis a more appealing destination for potential candidates than it was just a few weeks ago.

An Abundance of Assets Gives Colts' Next GM Plenty of Flexibility

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; The Indianapolis Colts logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest selling points of the Indianapolis job is the collection of resources the next general manager will have at his disposal. Between additional draft selections and projected salary-cap flexibility, the Colts have several avenues to begin rebuilding their roster.

Indianapolis currently owns 10 selections in the 2027 NFL Draft, before compensatory picks have been awarded. OverTheCap projects the Colts to receive two more picks, a fith-rounder and sixth-rounder, though that's yet to be confirmed. Still, the prospect of having a dozen selections should be attractive.

Additionally, Indianapolis holds eight more picks in 2028 following its trades. The Colts acquired six total picks in those four transactions while surrendering one seventh-round selection to Kansas City in the Josh Downs deal.

While Indianapolis does not own a first-round pick in 2027 after including its selection in the trade for Sauce Gardner at last year's deadline, the volume of additional selections gives its next general manager plenty of opportunities to fill the roster with players that fit his or her style.

The Colts also have the flexibility to package selections to move up the board or pursue established players through the trade market. No shortage of options with it comes to utilizing draft capital.

There is also the financial component to consider.

Indianapolis is currently projected to have approximately $48 million in salary-cap space for the 2027 season, according to OverTheCap. That figure could change as the offseason approaches, but it gives the next general manager considerable financial flexibility to pursue free agents, retain key contributors and address the roster's most glaring deficiencies.

The quarterback situation could provide another opportunity to create financial flexibility. Daniel Jones currently carries a projected $46.8 million cap hit for 2027, making his future one of the most consequential financial decisions facing the organization. Jones has played nowhere close to the level the Colts paid him to play at, making a parting of ways the most likely outcome in the offseason.

Releasing Jones with a post-June 1st designation would clear up to $38 million in cap space, leaving $86 million in total for the next regime to use at their discretion.

The combination of additional draft capital and significant projected cap space gives the next general manager multiple ways to approach a rebuild. Rather than being restricted to the draft or free agency, Indianapolis can use both avenues to accelerate its roster reconstruction.

A Clean Slate With Several Key Personnel Decisions

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) waves to fans as he leaves the field Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, after losing a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Perhaps just as important as the resources available to Indianapolis' next general manager is the freedom to determine what the roster should look like moving forward.

The Colts have already begun their locker room overhaul, but several significant decisions remain. The most notable involves Jonathan Taylor, who surprisingly remained in Indianapolis despite considerable trade interest leading up to the deadline.

Multiple teams reportedly offered a second-round pick or better for the three-time Pro Bowl running back, but Indianapolis ultimately held onto its franchise player. That decision now leaves Taylor's future in the hands of the next general manager.

There is a legitimate argument for keeping Taylor and building around one of the league's most productive running backs. However, there is also a case for moving him while his trade value remains high, particularly with Indianapolis entering a rebuilding period that could extend beyond the remainder of his prime.

Either way, the next general manager will have the freedom to decide what to do with Taylor. He can evaluate his value to the organization, determine whether his timeline aligns with the team's plans and decide whether another trade attempt makes sense.

The same flexibility exists at quarterback.

Jones remains in Indianapolis after the trade deadline, but his long-term future is far from settled. The Colts can evaluate whether he is the right quarterback to lead the next iteration of the franchise or whether it makes more sense to pursue another option through the draft or free agency.

There is also the possibility of giving Anthony Richardson another opportunity, depending on how the new leadership evaluates his future with the organization.

Beyond those two positions, the next general manager will have considerable freedom to determine which remaining veterans fit the team's long-term plans and which young players deserve further opportunities to establish themselves.

That level of autonomy is an important selling point for any potential candidate.

All that said, Indianapolis is certainly not an easy job. The roster has significant deficiencies, the team is coming off a disappointing season and the next general manager will have their work cut out for them to turn the franchise around.

However, the Colts have positioned themselves to offer something that isn't always available to incoming front-office executives: the resources and freedom to build an organization in their own image.