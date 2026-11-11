The NFL trade deadline has officially passed, and the Indianapolis Colts made it clear what direction this franchise is heading.

At 2-7 and riding a five-game losing streak, the Colts have spent the last two weeks turning expiring contracts into draft capital while refusing to sell off everyone on the roster.

So, did Indianapolis get enough value? Let’s grade every move.

Quenton Nelson Traded to Seahawks — C-

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) warms up before a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is still the one I have the biggest problem with.

Nelson is one of the best guards of this generation, and getting only a 2027 third-round pick and 2028 fifth-rounder feels light. That being said, he was on an expiring contract, and paying him another massive deal at 30 years old probably did not fit where this rebuild is heading.

Not only did he not quite fit into the rebuild's outlook, but Nelson did manage to net the most draft capital for a guard in recent memory. According to Spotrac, via Alex Katson, Nelson is the only traded guard since 2011 to net a third-round draft selection.

I still would have wanted an earlier pick. The difference between what Indianapolis got for Big Q and what other teams have received for All-Pro talent is pretty staggering.

DeForest Buckner Traded to 49ers — B-

Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) looks on after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I don’t mind this one nearly as much.

Buckner is 32, was on an expiring deal, and likely would not be the same player by the time Indianapolis is ready to seriously compete again. Getting a 2027 fourth-round pick while sending him back to a contender makes sense.

Keenan Allen Traded to 49ers — A-

Nov 8, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen (10) warms up before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This feels like a win.

Allen was on a one-year deal, and Indianapolis turned a 34-year-old receiver into a 2027 sixth-round pick. San Francisco needed receiver help, and the Colts took advantage.

Josh Downs Traded to Chiefs — A-

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) high-fives Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, ahead of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This changed right before the deadline.

Downs requested a trade after the Nelson and Buckner moves, and Indianapolis sent him plus a 2027 seventh-rounder to Kansas City for 2027 fourth- and fifth-round picks.

Considering Downs' poor performances over the last few weeks, I'm surprised the Colts got as much as they did.

For an expiring-contract player who wanted out, that is solid value.

Jonathan Taylor NOT Traded — B

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) waves to fans as he leaves the field Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, after losing a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I applaud this front office for not getting taken advantage of here.

Multiple teams were reportedly willing to offer a second-round pick and more, but Taylor is under contract through 2028 and did not request a trade. If nobody wanted to overpay for one of the league’s marquee running backs, keep him.

I’m glad to see No. 28 stay.

Daniel Jones NOT Traded — C

Nov 8, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) throws during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one is fine.

Jones has not played well, and Indianapolis reportedly told him before the deadline that he would not be moved. I still believe Jones can look serviceable when the pieces around him are right, but this team has failed to give him that consistency this season.

Adetomiwa Adebawore Extended — A

Sep 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore (95) reacts after a play against the Houston Texans in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I love this move.

Adebawore has emerged as one of Indianapolis’ premier young defenders, and locking him up through 2028 gives this rebuild a legitimate piece to build around. He entered Week 9 leading NFL defensive tackles in both pressure rate and pass-rush win rate.

Overall Grade: B-

This front office did a solid job turning expiring contracts into picks without getting desperate on Taylor.

I still would have rather kept Big Q, but considering the situation Dodds inherited, I think Indianapolis made the best of a difficult situation.

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