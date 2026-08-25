Colts Injury Report Gets Promising Update With Regular Season on the Horizon

The Indianapolis Colts have been without star wide receiver Alec Pierce since the 2025 regular season concluded.

Pierce signed a four-year, $114M contract to stay in Indianapolis earlier this offseason. He's been set to become the Colts' next WR1 option since they traded away longtime starter Michael Pittman Jr. to afford Pierce's services.

However, even though the Colts are betting on Pierce to continue his emergence as a legitimate top option in the NFL, the wide receiver hasn't practiced all offseason, and now we're a little over two weeks away from the 2026 regular season.

Pierce had a clean-up procedure done on his left ankle/heel a few weeks after he signed his aforementioned deal, and his projected rehab slated him for a four-to-six-month return.

The earlier side of said timetable would've brought Pierce back for training camp, but alas, with camp wrapping up late last week, the wait for his activation has intensified as the regular season quickly approaches.

The good news is that Alec Pierce will be back in time for the 2026 regular season.

Pierce's Long-Awaited Debut

Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon speaks with Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Colts head coach Shane Steichen revealed before practice on Tuesday that wide receiver Alec Pierce is expected to practice this week, ESPN's Stephen Holder reported.

That's the plan anyway.

There's a chance Pierce suffers a setback before making his long-awaited 2026 debut, but as of now, all signs are pointing to his return happening ahead of the Colts' preseason finale against the Detroit Lions on Saturday.

There's not much time left for Pierce to get up to full strength before the regular season arrives on September 13, so getting back in the swing of things sooner rather than later is massive.

Plan For Colts Stars Revealed

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. (7) holds his helmet Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026, during day four of Indianapolis Colts training camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. had a strong training camp performance before he was sidelined for weeks with a back injury.

He was already coming back from a concussion-littered 2025 campaign that nearly caused him to retire, so another setback was tough for Ward to deal with.

Ward returned to practice today for the first time since his back injury popped up mid-camp, and now the Colts have their starting cornerback opposite Sauce Gardner, just in time as the 2026 regular season quickly approaches.

Star tight end Tyler Warren went down with a groin injury in the Colts' second-to-last training camp practice and has been sidelined ever since.

However, the good news was that Warren is dealing with a minor injury that won't keep him out of the regular season, but his absence is still hard to accept.

With just two weeks left until the regular season officially arrives, the Colts are prepared to ease Warren back into the mix instead of rushing him back.

Head coach Shane Steichen said the Colts will be smart with Warren, so his extended absence shouldn't be concerning, but rather reassuring that Indy isn't rushing back the focal point of their offense.

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