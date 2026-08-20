Colts Dodge Massive Bullet With Latest Injury Update

Indianapolis Colts fans, coaches, and players alike held their breath as tight end Tyler Warren slowly rose from the turf during a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday.

Warren had suffered an apparent groin injury and was immediately escorted to the medical area at Grand Park for further evaluation. The Colts' tight end wound up walking back over to the sideline to finish practice, but was restricted to spectating duties.

Head coach Shane Steichen confirmed after practice that Warren is indeed dealing with a groin injury, but declined to provide any information on the severity of said issue.

Panic began to ensue, but a couple of updates throughout the night provided everyone involved with a massive sigh of relief.

Warren's Injury Status

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) makes his way into the locker room Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, ahead of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last night, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Tyler Warren's injury should keep him out for a week at most, and shared that his source said Warren 'is going to be fine.'

And then this morning, fellow NFL insider Ian Rapoport chimed in to confirm the report, saying that Warren is dealing with a minor groin injury that will cause him to miss a week, but he also added that there are 'no worries for Week 1.'

This is a dodged bullet à la The Matrix, because the last thing the Colts needed was to lose one of their focal points on offense going into the 2026 regular season.

The Colts have already gone an entire offseason without wide receiver Alec Pierce in the mix, which has made it clear why they recently signed veteran wideout Keenan Allen.

It's not ideal to have Tyler Warren missing any amount of time whatsoever, but at least they dodged catastrophe on the same day they welcomed a floor-riser in Allen.

Warren's Outlook

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) runs back toward a drill Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026, during day four of Indianapolis Colts training camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As alluded to, the Colts' offense would more or less be dead on arrival without tight end Tyler Warren.

Even at full strength, without Warren, the Colts would struggle to channel the down-to-down efficiency that early-season 2025 brought. Warren raises the floor of head coach Shane Steichen's offense in more ways than one, and losing him for a week stings, but it's arguably the best-case scenario after learning that he's been sidelined in any capacity.

The Indianapolis Colts, their fans, and fantasy football owners all dodged a massive bullet with the update to Tyler Warren's status. He'll have to miss the Colts' final day of training camp at Grand Park, but at least Warren's projected to return in time for the regular-season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on September 19.

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