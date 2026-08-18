The Indianapolis Colts have been in desperate need of adding to their wide receiver room since they traded away longtime top target Michael Pittman Jr. early in the offseason.

The Colts paid a fortune to keep wide receiver Alec Pierce around for the long haul, a four-year, $114 million bet that he'd continue his upward trajectory and become a legitimate NFL WR1 and take the torch from Pittman Jr.

But still, even with proven passcatching weapons in tight end Tyler Warren and wide receiver Josh Downs backing him up in the passing game, a void at the position remained.

Alec Pierce has missed the entirety of the offseason as he rehabs from his 'clean-up' procedure he had done on his left ankle in late March, and fans, fantasy football owners, and analysts alike have grown increasingly worried that his absence will continue into the regular season.

His return timetable provided a four-to-six-month recovery projection, and we're well over five months removed; the regular season is quickly approaching, and Pierce remains sidelined.

However, while the addition of veteran wideout Keenan Allen may seem like a red alert for Pierce's immediate future, this move was likely in the works all along, and should serve as additional concern toward the Colts WR1's return.

Allen Was Destined to Land in Indianapolis

Aug 27, 2020; Inglewood, California, United States; Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Shane Steichen (left) talks with receiver Keenan Allen at a scrimmage at SoFi Stadium that was cancelled in the wake of protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

While Michael Pittman Jr. was still a force to be reckoned with on jump balls and in the intermediate passing game during his last few years in Indianapolis, his value in Shane Steichen's version of the Colts offense largely featured him as the quick-hitting, underneath specialist who utilized his run-after-catch ability to excel in the role.

Second-year tight end Tyler Warren and fourth-year wide receiver Josh Downs will inevitably play a part in these areas of the field as they accompany the home-run hitter in Alec Pierce, but in order for them to thrive elsewhere, a true threat in Pittman Jr.'s role needed to emerge.

With the Colts' latest signing of Keenan Allen, they've achieved just that.

Allen had 777 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 81 receptions for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2025. He has proved to be consistently reliable and productive throughout his thirties, averaging 120+ targets and 13+ games played in each of his last three seasons.

The Colts' WR3 battle throughout the offseason has revealed longtime special teams ace Ashton Dulin and veteran newcomer Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to be solid depth pieces, but their overall ceiling suggests they'd be nothing more for head coach Shane Steichen's offense.

Allen isn't the same level of player that Michael Pittman Jr. currently is, but their 2025 stat lines are much closer than you might realize.

Pittman Jr. had 784 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns on 80 receptions in 2025, compared to Allen's 777/4/81 output.

The Colts were forced to make a financial decision that said it was either Pittman Jr. or Pierce. Allen was truly the next best thing, because while he won't pose the same threat that Pittman Jr. will in 2026, his consistency and familiarity within Steichen's offense suggest that he'll fit the role seamlessly, and his deal, worth up to $8.32 million, is much easier to stomach compared to Pittman Jr.'s $19.6 million average salary.

The veteran wideout most likely didn't want to go through a full-fledged training camp in year fourteen, and the Colts were happy to oblige, even if it meant missing out on an offseason worth of chemistry-building with starting quarterback Daniel Jones.

Pierce Remains on Track for Week 1

May 24, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce looks on before the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's certainly not ideal to see Alec Pierce sidelined this deep into the preseason, but getting him back on the early side of his four-to-six-month recovery timeline was always more hoped for than expected.

That alone won't inspire confidence in a near return, but it goes to show that Pierce remains on track.

General manager Chris Ballard said that Pierce (ankle) is expected to play Week 1 against the Ravens, James Boyd of The Athletic reported early last week.

The Colts have maintained this belief throughout the offseason, and continue to reiterate such sentiments with each week that Pierce's absence grows.

“He's doing good. He's working hard," assistant general manager Ed Dodds said before practice on Sunday. "I'm not concerned about Alec (Pierce).”

It's still a possibility that Alec Pierce has to begin the regular season on short-term injured reserve, causing him to miss the first four games of the Colts' season, but the addition of Keenan Allen should by no means suggest that Pierce is destined for such.

Rather, Allen to the Colts points to Indianapolis shoring up a much-needed hole on their offense.

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