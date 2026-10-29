With an AFC South matchup looming Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to get key players back on the field. Thursday's injury reports offered a better idea of where both teams' health stand heading into the divisional showdown.

Several notable players are working through injuries on both sides, making Friday's final practice an important checkpoint before the weekend. The latest developments could have implications for both teams as they prepare for a game with significant divisional stakes.

The Colts are entering a new era after trading away longtime franchise pillars in LG Quenton Nelson and DT DeForest Buckner, and it's looking like we'll see more young players get their opportunity down the stretch.

Indianapolis Colts Practice Report (As of 10/29)

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) looks on in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Full Participants:

LB CJ Allen (ankle)

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (hand)

CB Sauce Gardner (calf)

G Matt Goncalves (ankle)

WR Anthony Gould (concussion)

P Rigoberto Sanchez (right foot)

DT Tim Smith (ankle)

Limited Participants:

TE Tyler Warren (groin)

TE Drew Ogletree (knee)

Did Not Participate:

LB Bryce Boettcher (groin)

CB Justin Walley (knee)

After a walkthrough Wednesday, the Colts received encouraging news Thursday, with cornerback Sauce Gardner, guard Matt Goncalves, wide receiver Anthony Gould, and defensive tackle Tim Smith all upgrading to full participation. Gardner missed last week with a calf injury, so his return is crucial for a secondary that's been banged up in recent weeks.

Tight end Tyler Warren remains limited with a groin injury after missing the last two games, making Friday's practice an important checkpoint for his potential return.

Meanwhile, linebacker Bryce Boettcher and cornerback Justin Walley have yet to practice this week. Their continued absences could affect Indianapolis' depth at linebacker and cornerback, particularly with Walley dealing with a knee injury sustained against Minnesota.

Veteran cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt was placed on Injured Reserve earlier this week, keeping him out for at least the next four games. Although the Colts are set to have their starting outside duo available in Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward, the slot role remains up for grabs.

If Walley cannot go, the Colts may turn to rookie UDFAs Kapena Gushiken or Kenneth Harris. Both young defenders have flashed at times this season, but neither has carved out a definitive role.

When it comes to linebacker, the Colts are trending towards finally starting second-round pick CJ Allen.

Allen was kept out of most training camp with lingering injuries (groin, hamstring), which led to defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo turning to veterans Akeem Davis-Gaither and Jaylon Carlies while the rookie is slowly but surely ramped up.

The Colts' first pick (53rd overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft has been sidelined for the majority of his rookie season so far, having only played in 11.14% of possible defensive snaps.

Lou Anarumo said earlier this week that Allen was set to make his first start against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7, but a late-week ankle injury forced the Colts to pivot.

After back-to-back full participation to start the week, one that coincides with the Colts' ongoing fire sale, it appears Owner/CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon and Co. are officially welcoming in the new era by turning to the promising young players on the roster.

Allen's promising health news is one sign for this, and the Colts' mid-week release of veteran linebacker Germaine Pratt is additional proof.

The Colts will have one more practice Friday before Sunday's road matchup against the Jaguars. The final injury report should provide a clearer indication of which players are trending toward playing and which could be in danger of missing another game. But for now, the prognosis appears positive.

Jacksonville Jaguars Practice Report (As of 10/29)

Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen talks with Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. during an NFL training camp session ten at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Full Participants:

CB Montaric Brown (hamstring)

TE Brenton Strange (eye)

Limited Participants:

RB LeQuint Allen Jr. (hamstring)

LS Ross Matiscik (shoulder)

WR Jakobi Meyers (hamstring)

DT Ruke Orhorhoro (ankle)

LB Jahlani Tavai (hamstring)

Did Not Participate:

S Antonio Johnson (ankle)

The Jaguars had two players upgrade to full participation Thursday, with cornerback Montaric Brown and tight end Brenton Strange both practicing without restriction. Brown was limited Wednesday with a hamstring injury, so his progress is notable. Brown's availability would give Jacksonville another option in the secondary against Indianapolis' passing attack.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times‑Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers remains limited with a hamstring injury after being listed with the same designation Wednesday. His status is worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup, as the Jaguars look to have their receiving corps available against a Colts defense dealing with injuries of its own.

Meanwhile, safety Antonio Johnson missed his second consecutive practice with an ankle injury. His continued absence could affect Jacksonville's secondary depth, while long snapper Ross Matiscik, defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, linebacker Jahlani Tavai and running back LeQuint Allen Jr. remain limited. We'll have a much clearer idea of who's available and who's not ahead of Sunday after Friday's practice session.