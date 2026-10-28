Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner are gone. Two pillars of the Indianapolis Colts over the past decade were shipped out on Tuesday, and nobody feels untouchable anymore.

Indianapolis received a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-rounder for Nelson, plus a 2027 fourth-round pick for Buckner. Both were on expiring deals, but that return still hurts.

At 2-5, the rest of this season could get brutal. All Colts fans can do is appreciate what these guys gave us, collect draft picks and hope the next regime gets it right.

With the Nov. 10 deadline approaching, here are three hypothetical trade packages these Colts might demand.

Jonathan Taylor (RB)

Oct 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Proposed Trade: Denver Broncos send a 2027 first-round pick and 2028 fourth-round pick.

I'm not trading JT for a couple of mid-round picks. Unlike Nelson and Buckner, Taylor is under contract through 2028 after signing a two-year, $44 million extension in August.

Through seven games, he has 587 rushing yards and a league-leading eight touchdowns. He's 27, still the centerpiece of this offense, and by far Indianapolis' most valuable trade asset.

Denver is among the teams ESPN has linked to Taylor, although no offer has been reported. Shane Steichen said Wednesday that Taylor hasn't requested a trade, and Adam Schefter reports that owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon wants to keep him.

"[Carlie] Irsay-Gordon views [Jonathan] Taylor as a key part of the organization and a likely mainstay in their rebuild," Schefter said.

Fine by me. But if somebody wants JT, I'm demanding a massive haul. Ideally, you'd send him to an NFC team, but if an AFC contender comes calling with an offer you can't refuse, you have to consider it.

Also, the Colts don't own their 2027 first-rounder, so I want one back for the league's best RB.

Taylor netting a first-round pick would certainly be unprecedented and would no doubt be considered an overpay, but if the Colts play their cards right, they may just convince a potential suitor to pull the trigger.

Taylor's most comparable trade package is that of Christian McCaffrey's blockbuster haul from 2022.

In exchange for McCaffrey, the Panthers received a 2023 NFL Draft second-round pick, a 2023 third-rounder, a 2023 fourth-rounder, and a 2024 fifth-round pick.

The bidding for Taylor likely starts with multiple Day 2 (Rounds 2-3) draft selections, but if a contender comes calling with what they believe will be a late first-round pick, the Colts would be irresponsible to turn it down.

Josh Downs (WR)

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) drops a pass Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Proposed Trade: Pittsburgh Steelers send a 2027 fifth-round pick and 2028 sixth-round pick.

This one stings. Josh Downs has been one of my favorite young players to watch, and I never expected him to be part of this teardown.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday that Downs requested a trade, confirming that his days in Indianapolis are numbered.

Sources: Colts WR Josh Downs is requesting a trade from Indianapolis. pic.twitter.com/rwGaVGMTFf — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 28, 2026

The 25-year-old has 26 catches for 307 yards and no touchdowns through seven games, and his rookie contract expires after this season.

Multiple AFC teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, are reportedly interested in trading for Downs, according to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

Two Day 3 picks aren't exciting, but they're better than gambling on potential compensatory help down the road.

I still believe Downs can become one of the league's best receivers in the right offense.

Grover Stewart (DT)

Aug 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) celebrates after an interception against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Proposed Trade: Green Bay Packers send a 2027 sixth-round pick.

Big Grove has been holding down Indianapolis' run defense since 2017. He deserves plenty of appreciation for that, but at 33 and on an expiring contract, it's probably time to part ways.

His value is primarily against the run, not as a pass rusher. That limits the market, but I think a sixth-round pick is a reasonable return for a veteran who can still contribute against the run.

Moving Stewart would leave another hole along this defensive line. But a rebuilding team needs those draft picks, and getting something now beats watching another veteran walk in March.

None of this is easy to watch. If Tuesday taught us anything, it's that nobody's legacy guarantees they'll finish their career in Indianapolis.

The memories aren't going anywhere. The front office just needs to turn these departures into future Colts legends.

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