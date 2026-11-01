The Indianapolis Colts showed out in the worst way, falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars 42-7 on Sunday afternoon. This marks Indy's 12th straight road loss to Jacksonville on the road, dating back to the 2014 season.

Many things can be picked apart from Indianapolis' awful showing, but one player earns the spotlight for this article: Josh Downs.

After Indianapolis traded away superstars Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner to signal a rebuild, top wideout Downs requested to leave the franchise.

Josh Downs has requested a trade from the Colts, per @JFowlerESPN pic.twitter.com/0eMonnkhne — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 28, 2026

Downs was the undisputed top pass-catcher for Indy heading into this matchup with the Jaguars, even with Tyler Warren returning from a groin injury.

However, what ensued was a player who was checked out and had little interest in helping the team that was paying him.

Downs finished with four catches for a meager 23 receiving yards and a touchdown. While that score might make the reader think Downs put up a solid showing, it was the lone touchdown in a completely lost contest.

Josh Downs gets the Colts on the board in the third



📺CBS & Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/MjQV1HStMG — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 1, 2026

I've been a massive fan of Downs, especially this year. However, this game against the Jaguars showed where Downs' head is really at, and it had nothing to do with a catch or missed opportunity.

Instead, it came in the second quarter when a disastrous play call from Shane Steichen occurred.

In short, Daniel Jones handed the ball to Jonathan Taylor, who was supposed to toss a reserve to Downs, but it went as awful as the imagination can conjure.

If you look closely, Downs doesn't just screw up the fumble recovery, but he entirely avoids it like a player who's done helping the team he's representing.

The trick play goes awry and the Jaguars get it back!



INDvsJAX on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/AinguLvhQi — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026

That ridiculous lack of effort had the vibes of Cam Newton denying a fumble recovery opportunity against the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50, which is still criticized to this day.

Look, Downs is an amazing slot receiver, and on his best day, the best at his craft and usage in the NFL.

However, he's clearly finished and over the situation in Indianapolis, and with the trade deadline fast approaching (November 10th), Downs is one of the hottest Colts players rumored to be dealt off.

Sep 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) runs with the ball after a catch against the Houston Texans in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Downs is in the final year of his rookie deal, and, quite frankly, looked like a sure-fire piece to be re-signed to a new deal to help Indy in its rebuild.

However, after his trade request and subsequent lackluster showing in the blowout loss to the Jaguars, he seems like a talent who might be a liability more than an asset.

The Colts are lost and smothered, and currently appear to be the absolute worst squad in the NFL after terrorizing the league for 10 weeks in 2025.

It's sad to admit, but Downs is mentally finished with playing for the Colts, and Indianapolis should pick up on that vibe.

The Colts still have nine games left in 2026, but Downs doesn't need to be a part of the upcoming disaster.

I fully expect, and hope, that the Colts trade away this slot star to a team where he can be present, and the franchise can recoup some draft capital, in a season that has turned into an utter trash heap.

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