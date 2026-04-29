Colts Late-Round Picks With Best Shot to Make the Final Roster

The Indianapolis Colts accomplished their goal of getting younger and faster through the NFL draft, especially on defense. Without a first-round pick, the team leaned heavily on Day 3 selections to fill out the roster.

While late-round picks often face long odds, several of Indianapolis’ 2026 draftees have legitimate paths to the final 53-man roster. Let's take a look at three Day-3 players who have the best chances of making the cut.

LB Bryce Boettcher

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher takes the field ahead of the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Though technically a fourth-rounder, former Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher fits the broader late-round impact conversation. He was the second linebacker drafted by the Colts, but that doesn't mean he can't make an impact in his first season.

Boettcher looks to be a sub-package linebacker who can thrive on passing downs in coverage. According to Pro Football Focus, Boettcher allowed a 69.3 passer rating when targeted last season.

On top of thriving in pass defense, Boettcher will likely be an instant-impact special teamer.

"I think the instincts are the best in terms of what he does," Colts scout Kasia Omilian said. "They redeem a lot. and I think his buy into special teams early on in his career has already shown that, but what that projects to for us in the league and for us specifically is a big part of what's going to cause him to succeed."

Omilian will compete with Akeem Davis-Gaither for the starting WILL linebacker role, but considering Davis-Gaither's experience with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, it's hard to imagine the rookie winning the job.

DE Caden Curry

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Caden Curry (92) rushes the line during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Defensive end Caden Curry brings a different sort of appeal: proven production in his final season while playing some of the best teams in college football, all while having a connection to Indianapolis. Curry attended Center Grove High School in Greenwood, Indiana, before committing to Ohio State University.

The former four-star recruit didn't get a chance to make a true impact until his senior season, when he racked up 66 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks. Physically, Curry is a different sort of prospect than what Chris Ballard has historically been interested in, especially since his 30-inch arms are under the 33-inch "threshold" (there are several star rushers who also fall in this category).

If anything, Curry is a commitment to getting younger and faster on defense, which is what Ballard promised to do before the draft. Considering the lack of pass-rush talent on the Colts' roster, Curry's chances of making the final cut are much higher than if he were a sixth-round pick at any other position.

WR Deion Burks

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Deion Burks (4) gestures in the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Gaylord Family OK Memorial Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

No late-round Colt has generated more buzz than wide receiver Deion Burks. Despite being selected with the final pick of Indy's class, Burks has electrifying 4.3 speed and can explode with the ball in his hands.

At 5-foot-9, Burks is a small receiver, but his speed and acceleration undoubtedly make up for his size, and it allows him to line up on the outside rather than the slot. After the Colts traded away Michael Pittman Jr. last month, a spot in the receiving corps opened up, and there's a real chance that Burks can impress coaches during training camp in August.

His college stats don't jump off the page. In his final season, Burks recorded 57 receptions for 620 yards and four touchdowns while playing at Oklahoma. He was never the go-to target, but he was fairly consistent for the Sooners' offense.

While Anthony Gould has been with Indy for several years now, he has failed to make an impact on the offense. It'll be interesting to see if the position battle boils down to Gould vs. Burks.

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