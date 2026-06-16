It's official that the embattled college quarterback prospect, Brendan Sorsby, will be entering the NFL supplemental draft.

The Indianapolis Colts have been floated as a possible landing spot for Sorsby. However, should Indianapolis look to bid on Sorsby, given the baggage following him?

In short, Sorsby was going to play with the Texas Tech Red Raiders after transferring from Cincinnati for the 2026 season. But he admitted to gambling during his time with the Indiana Hoosiers (2022-2023).

This forced the Red Raiders to evaluate things, but with the supplemental draft deadline approaching on June 22nd, Sorsby and Texas Tech decided it was best for him not to play a fifth college season and to try to make an NFL team.

Now the question for Indianapolis is simple: should they risk sacrificing a pick next year to win a bid for Sorsby?

Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby looks on during the spring football game, Friday, April 17, 2026, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sorsby might be a controversial player due to the gambling issues, but the numbers from his time in college reflect a quarterback who's capable, athletic, and possesses a great arm for the NFL level.

In 35 games played (24 with the Bearcats, 10 with the Hoosiers), Sorsby put up 7,208 passing yards, 1,295 rushing yards, 60 passing touchdowns, 22 rushing scores, and 18 interceptions.

Where Indianapolis comes into the conversation isn't regarding Daniel Jones or needing a starting quarterback. Rather, it's the depth behind Jones that might need some padding.

Behind Jones are Anthony Richardson Sr., Riley Leonard, and Easton Stick. Richardson is still seeking a trade partner, and Leonard established himself as a capable backup.

However, Stick was signed to be more of an 'emergency' option. While Stick does have some starting experience and knows Shane Steichen from his time with the Los Angeles Chargers, Sorsby has more potential and capabilities.

Brendan Sorsby has a high-powered NFL arm pic.twitter.com/Zyo3lQqSb0 — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) October 23, 2025

It makes sense for the Colts to be named as a suitor for Sorsby, and Steichen is the type of head coach who could help mold him into a serviceable player under center.

But the biggest issue isn't what Indianapolis could do with Sorsby; it's that if they were to win the supplemental bid for him, they'd have to forfeit a 2027 draft pick in the same round they'd get the QB in the supplemental draft this year.

Given that the Colts already don't have a 2027 first-rounder after trading for cornerback Sauce Gardner, Indianapolis can ill-afford to execute this for a possible QB3-4 on the roster.

Yes, Richardson is still looking to leave the Colts via trade, and that would leave a spot in the QB room vacant, but it's draft capital we're talking about here, and Indianapolis needs to retain all of it they can.

Sorsby is an intriguing prospect with NFL traits, but the Colts are in a very tough spot with this endeavor.

If they really see something special in Sorsby's tape, then perhaps it makes sense for them to put up a higher bid for him. On paper, though, it doesn't seem like something the franchise can afford to do.

If I were Chris Ballard, I'd refrain from putting in an aggressive bid for Sorsby. He was already trying to play a fifth year in college before his betting issues derailed that goal with the Red Raiders.

We'll see what plays out here, and where the Colts place the bid for the seven-round supplemental draft for Sorsby.

But don't expect a hard push from the franchise to get him. They need to hold onto all the draft picks they can for 2027.

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