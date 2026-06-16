3 Burning Questions for Colts Quarterbacks Before 2026 Season

The Indianapolis Colts have completed their offseason program and are now off for the summer break. The next time we will see the team together will be at Grand Park Sports Complex when they begin training camp at the end of July.

While training camp is still a few weeks away, the anticipation for the 2026 season is already building. The Colts have high hopes for the year as they look to break their AFC South championship and playoff droughts.

But before they can accomplish any of those goals, Indy has plenty of questions to answer once players take the field. This series on Indianapolis Colts on SI will highlight three burning questions for each position group as the Colts head into a pivotal 2026 season.

First up, the quarterback position, where the first question may decide whether the Colts will return to the postseason or miss out for the sixth year in a row.

Will Daniel Jones Return to 100%?

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) throws Wednesday, June 10, 2026, during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is no secret that the Colts' season hinges on the health of starting quarterback Daniel Jones. A healthy Jones led Indy to an 8-2 record and the best offense in the NFL a season ago. But a fractured fibula and torn Achilles sidelined Jones for the year, and the Colts imploded.

The good news is that Jones has made tremendous progress in his rehab. He participated in 7-on-7 work in minicamp, just six months removed from tearing his Achilles. While the team held him out of 11-on-11 sessions, Jones feels really good about the direction of his rehab.

"Feeling good. It’s been a good process so far," Jones admitted. "Like six months into it, so feeling good. Been here working hard with our trainers and strength staff here and going well.”

While it's encouraging that Jones is making quick progress and has looked sharp in practice, the real test will come during the actual games. Jones should be fine when dropping back and operating from a clean pocket. The concern is Jones' mobility and how he operates when a play breaks down or he has to scramble.

We won't know the answer until the situation arises in live action. The Colts and Jones believe he will be 100% by Week 1, but tape will tell the true story.

Will Anthony Richardson Sr. Be Traded?

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) throws Wednesday, June 10, 2026, during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When Anthony Richardson Sr. requested a trade back in February, everyone assumed he had played his last down with the Colts. Now, he might not only play another down in Indy, but also be the primary backup to Jones.

A trade did not materialize for Richardson as interest around the league was low. Richardson's up-and-down play and recovery from a freak accident that fractured his orbital bone and caused vision issues played a role in team interest.

While a trade may still take place, Richardson has been present at the facility and competing for the backup quarterback spot. Head coach Shane Steichen made it clear that as long as Richardson is in Indy, he'll compete.

"There’s a potential that (Richardson) could be (here)," Steichen explained. "You never know. We’ll see how this thing plays out. ... We’ve got June, July, August, training camp. But if you’re going to be here, everyone that’s here is going to compete.”

The best thing for Richardson to do is play at a high level in training camp and the preseason to generate more interest in his trade value. If he can do that, he could either get the trade he wants or even earn the QB2 job in Indy.

Can Riley Leonard Be a Legitimate QB2?

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) throws a pass during a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The other quarterback in the QB2 battle is Riley Leonard, who impressed the coaching staff greatly throughout his rookie campaign. Leonard showed tremendous growth last year in practice and in the classroom, capping it off with a 270-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Houston Texans in Week 18.

While Leonard spent most of the season as QB2 behind Jones after Richardson was injured, he is once again in a battle for the backup spot with Richardson. The two have split the team reps 50/50 so far, with both showing promise.

“He's been really good," Steichen mentioned about Leonard. "He’s got great command in the huddle. He’s continuing to learn the offense, growing in that nature, going through his reads, going through his progressions, working on his accelerated vision and going through that stuff. It’s been good to see.”

While Richardson may still be traded before the season, Leonard has a good chance to win the QB2 job outright despite Richardson's status with the team. The coaching staff is very high on Leonard, believing he can be the long-term backup to Jones.

Leonard vs. Richardson will be a fun battle to watch throughout training camp and the preseason.

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