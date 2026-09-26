Colts Need All Three Phases Working Together Against Texans

The Indianapolis Colts are 0-2, but Sunday’s matchup with the Houston Texans gives them a major opportunity to steady the ship.

After opening the season against Baltimore and Kansas City, Indianapolis now gets a shorthanded Houston offense and a chance to finally put together a complete game.

That is really what this matchup comes down to: complementary football.

The defense has to stop putting the offense in impossible situations, and the passing game has to do enough to keep defenses from selling out against Jonathan Taylor.

The Defense Has to Hold Up Its End

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) walks off the field with Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore (95) on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Through two games, the Colts have allowed 1,029 total yards, including 514.5 yards per game and 177 rushing yards per game. Baltimore put up 506 yards in Week 1, and Kansas City followed with 523.

At some point, something has to change.

Indianapolis cannot continue getting gashed through the air and on the ground. Commit to taking something away and force the opposing offense to beat you another way.

For me, it starts with the linebackers.

The Colts are starting Akeem Davis-Gaither and Jaylon Carlies at linebacker, with rookies CJ Allen and Bryce Boettcher still developing behind them.

If that group cannot improve against the run and in coverage, this defense is going to have a very hard time getting off the field.

Indianapolis has the personnel up front to clog the middle and make teams work for rushing yards. Houston enters Sunday without Nico Collins and right guard Ed Ingram, and the Texans rushed for only 60 yards last week.

There are no excuses for getting bullied on the ground again.

Another 500-plus-yard performance from this defense — especially against an injured Houston offense — and the calls for Lou Anarumo’s job are only going to get louder.

The Passing Game Has to Help Taylor

Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) passes the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensively, the Colts also need to establish the passing game early.

Taylor has already rushed for 190 yards and four touchdowns, but Houston knows exactly where the Colts want to go offensively.

The Texans are allowing only 85.5 rushing yards per game, and if they can load the box without respecting anything downfield, Taylor is going to have a difficult afternoon.

With Alec Pierce on injured reserve, Indianapolis will need Josh Downs, Keenan Allen, Tyler Warren, Laquon Treadwell and newly signed Darius Slayton to give Jones answers.

Taylor is at his best when defenses have another threat to worry about.

The defense needs to get off the field and the passing game needs to keep Houston honest. That is complementary football.

If Indianapolis can finally get both sides of the ball working together, Sunday could be the first step toward turning this season around.

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