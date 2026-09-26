Texans vs. Colts Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 3

The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans will begin their respective AFC South schedules when they face each other in Week 3 action on Sunday.

Both teams have started the season 0-2, desperate to get their first win of the year and avoid being behind the 8-ball by falling to 0-3.

You can find my best bet for the game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, we're talking player props. Let's look at three of my favorites.

Texans vs. Colts Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jonathan Taylor UNDER 78.5 Rushing Yards (-112)

C.J. Stroud Longest Completion OVER 36.5 Yards (-114)

Woody Marks Anytime Touchdown (+225)

Jonathan Taylor UNDER 78.5 Rushing Yards (-112)

It's no secret that to beat the Colts, you have to stop their run game and keep Jonathan Taylor from being effective. It's easier said than done, but if there's a defense that can accomplish that goal this year, it's the Houston Texans. Things haven't gone as well as they had hoped through the first two weeks, but it's time for them to show the league why they were the best defense in the NFL a year ago. I think they're going to stack the box and keep JT under his 78.5 rushing yards.

C.J. Stroud Longest Completion OVER 36.5 Yards (-114)

In this week's Player Prop Countdown, I ranked C.J. Stroud to have a pass completed of over 36.5 yards as my No. 9-ranked prop for Week 3 action:

The Indianapolis Colts' secondary has been a huge problem for them so far this season. They have given up eight receptions of 20+ yards and four receptions of 40+ yards. That could lead to big things for C.J. Stroud, who has already completed nine passes of 20+ yards this season. All of that points to this being a great spot to bet the over on his longest completion total.

Woody Marks Anytime Touchdown (+225)

David Montgomery was the running back who got the headlines in Week 1, scoring three times for the Houston Texans. Despite that being the case, this backfield is more of an even split in terms of workload than you might think. Woody Marks played 50.6% of offensive snaps in Week 1 and 47.5% of offensive snaps in Week 2. He's getting plenty of touches, yet his odds of finding the end zone are significantly longer than Montgomery's at +225. That makes him a great bet to score this Sunday.

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