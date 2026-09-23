AFC South Chaos Keeps Colts Alive After 0-2 Start

The Indianapolis Colts are 0-2, riding a nine-game losing streak and coming off two defensive performances that have given fans every reason to panic.

Indianapolis has allowed 1,029 yards through two games, the second-highest total in NFL history through Week 2. The Colts are allowing 514.5 yards and 37.0 points per game, while opponents are averaging 7.2 yards per play.

Lou Anarumo’s defense has been historically bad through two weeks.

But somehow, the Colts are still very much alive in the AFC South.

The AFC South Is a Mess

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Danny Striggow (92) during the first quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Through Week 2, the division is a combined 1-7.

Jacksonville is the only team with a win at 1-1, while Indianapolis, Houston and Tennessee all sit at 0-2. Every team in the division lost in Week 2.

That is what makes Sunday’s game against Houston so important.

A Colts win would move Indianapolis to 1-2 and drop the Texans to 0-3. If Jacksonville loses to New England, the Jaguars would also fall to 1-2.

For all the panic surrounding Indianapolis, one win could put the Colts right back in the middle of this race.

The Offense Is Giving Them a Chance

Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates with center Tanor Bortolini (60) after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defense has been a disaster, but the offense has done enough to keep this season from feeling completely hopeless.

Indianapolis has scored 53 points through two games, including 30 against Kansas City. Jonathan Taylor already has four rushing touchdowns, while Daniel Jones and the passing game showed real signs of life at Arrowhead.

The Colts have also opened the season against Baltimore and Kansas City, two of the AFC’s better offenses. That does not excuse 1,029 yards allowed, but Houston presents a much different test.

The Texans have scored 37 points through two games and managed just six against Cincinnati in Week 2. C.J. Stroud threw for 353 yards in that game, but Houston never found the end zone.

That should give this Colts defense a much better opportunity to settle in.

Week 3 Already Feels Massive

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb (21) rushes past Indianapolis Colts safety Camryn Bynum (0) for a touchdown at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Houston has won five straight meetings against Indianapolis, so nobody should treat Sunday as an automatic bounce-back.

But this is exactly the type of game the Colts have to win if they still believe they are an AFC South contender.

The urgency also goes well beyond one week.

Carlie Irsay-Gordon said in January that the urgency for Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen “has never been higher,” specifically pointing to winning games, reaching the postseason and ultimately competing for championships.

There was no public “playoffs or else” ultimatum, but Ballard is in the final year of his contract and the Colts have now missed the postseason five straight years. Another miss would only turn the pressure up even further.

Indianapolis does not need to be perfect right now. It does need to start winning.

Beat Houston, get to 1-2 and the Colts are right back in a division nobody has taken control of.

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