The Indianapolis Colts parted ways with their starting MIKE linebacker and leader of the defense earlier this offseason when they traded Zaire Franklin to the Green Bay Packers.

This was largely viewed as the team moving on from their longtime starter after he'd loudly taken a step back in the previous regular season, and was set for a payday in the near future with just one year remaining on his contract.

What the Colts got in return, defensive tackle Colby Wooden, in their player-for-player trade was cast aside as being depth any nothing else, but I maintained the belief that this was actually the team's most underrated move of the offseason, and Wooden has validated my thoughts after a strong first week at his new NFL home.

With that being said, I'm breaking down why I was so high on Wooden's arrival, as well as why I think he's proven me right through four training camp practices without any pads on.

Reason for Belief

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Colby Wooden (96) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wooden was arguably the Packers' top interior run defender in 2026, and this alone was intriguing, but his overall profile suggested he'd be even more valuable to the Colts.

The fourth-year defensive tackle became a full-time starter in his third season in Green Bay, totaling 50 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, and 1 pass broken up.

Sneak peek at #Colts new DT Colby Wooden (#96).



Word is that Wooden was among Green Bay’s most reliable run defenders across the interior. Started 16 games this past season. pic.twitter.com/57mTB7z1sa — Noah Compton (@nerlens_) March 7, 2026

Despite an uninspiring statistical showing as a full-time starter, Wooden proved to be a reliable option across his 16 starts, and is poised to find his footing as the Colts' primary backup beneath the longtime duo of DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart.

The Colts' homegrown Adetomiwa Adebawore has blossomed into a legitimate pass-rushing threat across the interior as he enters his fourth season in the NFL, but before Wooden was added to the mix, he was left to become the only viable option after the aforementioned starting duo.

As a result, Wooden's arrival meant that he'd have a capable running mate to help fill in when need be, but this newfound depth was not only a breath of fresh air after years of untenable options, it was a necessary move that's since flown under the radar.

Wooden's Impact Thus Far

Jul 31, 2026; Westfield, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Colby Wooden (96) greets Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen on day three of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colby Wooden has nearly been forgotten about throughout the offseason, but the first week of Colts training camp suggested he'll be remembered sooner rather than later.

The uncertainty surrounding star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner's return to form has been widely discussed throughout the offseason, so the the Colts making sure to find viable depth for the upcoming season is among the smartest moves they've made.

Buckner has missed twelve games over the past two seasons (5 in 2024 - high ankle sprain, 7 in 2025 - herniated disc), with the most recent injury leading to contemplation of retirement.

The star defensive tackle was fully cleared to kick off training camp, and has slowly but surely been ramped up throughout the first week of practices.

In his absence, it's been Colby Wooden taking his starting reps alongside Grover Stewart.

Even without pads on, Wooden has proven that he had some impressive run-defending chops.

Furthermore, there was a practice that saw defensive coordinator exclusively run a five-man front in 11-on-11 play, one that included the three defensive tackles Stewart, Wooden, and Adebawore, and there's reason to believe Wooden would stay in that formation once Buckner returns.

During Saturday's practice, Wooden had a strong rep alonside fellow newcomer defensive end Arden Key in run defense that blew up a play in the backfield.

We'll see if I have to eat my words once the pads come on, but after the first week, I'm feeling annoyingly confident of my previous prediction that says Wooden is the Colts' most underrated addition of the offseason.

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