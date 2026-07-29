DeForest Buckner's Status Entering Colts Training Camp is a Massive Development

The Indianapolis Colts showed early signs of becoming a legitimate contender early in 2025 during their first season with quarterback Daniel Jones at the helm in head coach Shane Steichen's offense, but eventually collapsed in brutal fashion due to a combination of reasons.

Even though Jones's stretch of lower-body injuries (fibula, Achilles) midway in the year was the beginning of their collective downfall, the Colts' defense proved to be an underlying hindrance throughout.

Injuries to key defenders and an acclimation to defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's scheme was a big factor in their overall shortcomings.

Longtime Colts' defensive tackle DeForest Buckner fit in the former part of the equation, but this wasn't the first instance of his recent durability concerns.

Buckner has missed 12 games in the past two seasons due to injury -- five games in 2024 (high ankle sprain) and seven games in 2025 (herniated disc) -- with the latter setback resulting in contemplation of retirement.

The Colts' 32-year-old star interior defender ultimately decided to run it back for the 2026 season despite his scary neck injury in question, but was forced to miss the offseason to rehab as a result.

It was up in the air whether or not Buckner would be cleared for training camp with said uncertainty looming, but a recent development revealed that he will indeed be back in action once practices begin today.

Understanding Buckner's Challenging Offseason

Colts DT DeForest Buckner speaks to the media at the start of training camp on July 28, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The pads won't come on until a handful of sessions are in the books, so Buckner will need some time before we can determine the potential of a return to form.

Regardless, the Colts are relieved to see their star defensive tackle back in the mix, even if it means he'll be slowly but surely be welcomed back to maintain his health for the long run.

Both the franchise and their fans are undeniably excited at said development, but nobody is as relieved as Buckner is.

“It felt like graduation day for me personally. Getting to this point from where I started on New Year’s Eve, not being able to do a whole lot after surgery, pretty much being in the bed, not being able to move around. I couldn’t even pick my kids up and stuff like that. I couldn't pick up anything heavier than 10 pounds for the first couple weeks," Buckner said about being cleared ahead of training camp after a grueling offseason of rehab that included a ton of uncertainty.

"It was frustrating, but I just kept my faith and kept working, trusting doctors and my trainers. There was a lot of teamwork involved with the whole operation and recovery. I’m happy to be at this point.”

Not only was Buckner forced to miss work in the spring as he works back from injury, but the aforementioned looming uncertainty of his return to form served as an additional variable why it's been such a challenge.

“It was definitely frustrating, not being able to get out there and work on my craft. This break that we had, I was able to do a bunch of fieldwork and everything, d-line drills, go through some pop-up bags, striking some things and stuff like that. I’ve been feeling good," Buckner explained.

Buckner's Outlook Entering Training Camp

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) attends minicamp Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts are betting on third-year edge defender Laiatu Latu to takeover as their next best pass rusher along their defensive line, but their unit's overall success has always been dependent upon longtime defensive tackle DeForest Buckner's consistent play.

His return to form will more or less determine the Colts' defensive ceiling in 2026, but Buckner is just happy to back at all.

“Yeah, I’m excited to get back out there, get back on the field. Everybody has a plan on getting me back on the field. I’m just excited to get back out there with the guys," Bucker explained ahead of the team's first training camp practice.

As alluded to, just because Buckner is cleared, he likely won't be a full participant until he gets some valuable reps under his belt, as his entire offseason thus far kept him sidelined.

“Yeah, I’m sure it’s going to be a ramp-up period, acclimation period for me to get back out there. I haven’t had contact in the spring and everything like that. And obviously dealing with my situation, I want to be cautious and be smart in what we do," Buckner said of his anticipated workload to kick off training camp.

DeForest Buckner is entering a pivotal contract year, so a true return to form could net him a big payday in the upcoming offseason.

So long as he's able to stay healthy throughout the 2026 season, the Colts will benefit greatly as the NFL still views Buckner as one of the league's elite interior defenders.

"No real drop-off in his play. He's still elite -- just older and injured," an anonymous NFL defensive line coach said earlier this offseason.

The uncertainty surrounding Buckner's return to form could ultimately cost the Colts big in their upcoming make-or-break season, but this is still a fantastic start for both the franchise and the player.

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