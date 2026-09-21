Colts Offense Could be in Serious Trouble After Top WR is Carted off on SNF

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce was carted off the field in the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football after reaggravating his left ankle/heel that kept him sidelined for the majority of the offseason.

Pierce hauled in his first target of the evening on the Colts' opening drive, an 11-yard reception that netted a first-down gain.

However, on his next target, Pierce was seen limping off the field and had to be helped to the blue medical tent for further evaluation.

Video of #Colts WR Alec Pierce reaggravating his repaired ankle/heel. pic.twitter.com/NULPaFzHTa — Noah Compton (@nerlens_) September 21, 2026

Pierce could not put any weight on his left ankle/heel and has since been downgraded to out for the remainder of the Colts' primetime matchup.

The Indianapolis Colts paid Alec Pierce $114 million earlier this offseason to become their newest top receiving option after parting ways with longtime wideout Michael Pittman Jr.

Pierce notched his first career 1,000-yard receiving season (1,003 yards) in 2025 and totaled a career-high in receptions (47).

However, not even a month after signing his new deal, Pierce had a 'clean-up' procedure done on his left ankle/heel.

This surgery required a four-to-six month recovery timeline, which had him returning to the gridiron around training camp, or, worst-case, weeks into the regular season -- which would have required him to start the season on the short-term injured reserve.

Pierce was kept out of all team-based activities throughout the offseason and missed the entirety of the Colts' training camp, and though this was always a possibility given his aforementioned return timeline, it was still concerning to see him ramped back up with little to no time to acclimate.

He was finally activated a couple of weeks before the 2026 season opener against the Baltimore Ravens arrived, and Pierce looked noticeably unprepared in Week 1 as a result, playing in just 59% of the Colts' offensive snaps.

Pierce also suffered an apparent wrist injury in Week 1, but that designation was shed later in the week before the Colts traveled to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Chiefs.

The Colts were confident that Pierce would see an increased workload in Week 2, but alas, it appears he was never ready in the first place.

All we know now is that Pierce is out for the remainder of the game, but it certainly doesn't look like he'll be back anytime soon.

The Colts are already without special teams ace and reliable offensive contributor Ashton Dulin, and now their outlook for the wide receiver room has hit DEFCON 1 with Alec Pierce sidelined.

Head coach Shane Steichen's offense will be without its top two deep threat options moving forward, with 2026 seventh-round draft pick, Deion Burks, serving as its lone remaining threat.

Overall, their available wide receiver room now features the following players, with the first three listed being the starting options:

Josh Downs

Keenan Allen

Laquon Treadwell

Deion Burks

Anthony Gould

They still have a reliable set of hands and a serious red-zone option in tight end Tyler Warren to target through the air, though their lack of a deep-field threat is concerning.

It's hard to find any reason to believe they can get the job done offensively, but at least they have a legitimate rushing attack to lean on in the meantime, with superstar back Jonathan Taylor and their top-tier offensive line leading the way.

The Indianapolis Colts enter halftime with a 20-17 lead against the Kansas City Chiefs, and we'll see if quarterback Daniel Jones and Co. can manage without a legitimate receiving room.

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