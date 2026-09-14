Grading Every Colts Position Group After Week 1 Loss to Ravens

The Indianapolis Colts opened the 2026 season with a 41-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and there really is no way to sugarcoat it.

Baltimore finished with 506 total yards and controlled the ball for 35:20. But several Colts position groups were dragged down by the failures around them, so not every grade can be judged in a vacuum.

Let’s get into it.

QB — C

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) throws the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daniel Jones did not look great, but I am not ready to bury a quarterback playing his first meaningful football since tearing his Achilles.

Jones went 19-of-31 for 166 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while taking nine QB hits and two sacks behind an offensive line that rarely gave him time.

RB — B+

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonathan Taylor was Jonathan Taylor, finishing with 98 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries.

The fumble hurts, but he was still Indianapolis’ most reliable weapon. Seth McGowan did not get a carry, but his explosiveness showed up with 164 kickoff return yards.

WR — B-

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) tackles Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There was not much this group could do with Jones under pressure all afternoon, but there also was not enough separation.

Alec Pierce led the room with 61 yards. Solid overall, but Indianapolis desperately needed more explosives.

OL — D+

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Matt Goncalves (71) celebrates a touchdown pass with quarterback Daniel Jones (17) on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, against the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This group made Jones’ job nearly impossible.

Baltimore hit him nine times and sacked him twice, with pressure constantly collapsing the pocket. The run blocking improved late, but Indianapolis lost the trench battle badly.

TE — B

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Warren only finished with three catches for 13 yards, but he still found the end zone and gave Indianapolis one of its few positive moments through the air.

The volume was not there, but Warren did his job when his number was called. In an offense that struggled to consistently move the ball, that was enough for a solid grade.

DL — C-

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) walks off the field with Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore (95) on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts got two sacks and four QB hits, but made very little overall impact.

Baltimore rushed for 202 yards, including 144 and three touchdowns from Derrick Henry, despite Jovaughn Gwyn making his first career NFL start at center.

LB — F-

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Tahj Chambers (44) tackles Baltimore Ravens wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At times, this group could have stayed home and made about the same impact.

Indianapolis finished with zero tackles for loss, struggled badly against the run and got almost nothing from the second level. CJ Allen never saw the field defensively.

CB — D

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Justin Walley (27) look on during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zay Flowers had 150 receiving yards in the first half alone.

That pretty much tells the story. This is still a talented cornerback room that deserves some time, but Week 1 was rough.

S — C+

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) leaps over Indianapolis Colts safety AJ Haulcy (25) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cam Bynum handled the green dot and A.J. Haulcy’s NFL debut was encouraging, but neither safety made a game-changing play.

Haulcy finished with 10 tackles, and this group was far from the biggest defensive problem.

ST — D

Indianapolis Colts place kicker Spencer Shrader (3) misses an extra point attempt Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Spencer Shrader missed the opening extra point, while Baltimore averaged 30.2 yards on five kickoff returns.

McGowan’s return work and Shrader’s 58-yard field goal helped, but the coverage units gave Baltimore too much.

The biggest takeaway is how much these grades affected one another.

Bad pass protection made Jones look worse. Baltimore scored touchdowns on four of its first five possessions, while two Colts turnovers kept sending a defense that could not get stops right back onto the field.

Week 1 was ugly. Now Indianapolis has to prove it was just Week 1.

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