Colts Schedule Tracker: Confirmed Games, Rumors, & Everything Else We Know

The NFL's regular-season schedule will officially be unveiled later this evening at 8 PM EST on NFL Network. After that, we will finally know what kind of journey the Indianapolis Colts will be on in 2026.

So far, there has been one Colts game announced, therefore 17 slots remain undetermined as the Colts' other 16 games and their bye week has yet to be revealed.

We will track everything we know about the Indianapolis Colts' 2026 schedule in this article, culminating in a post-release update that includes the entire, official schedule. Be sure to check back regularly to make sure that you're not missing anything.

So, what do we know about the Colts' 2026 schedule thus far?

Confirmed Schedule

Oct 11, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders WWE Title Belts at the NFL Shop at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Colts have had one game officially announced at this point: Week 4.

Indianapolis is set to travel across the pond in the first month of regular-season play to take on the Washington Commanders in London, UK. This matchup makes it the Colts' third international game in four years (Frankfurt in 2023, Berlin in 2025).

This is the second time the Colts will play in London, with the first coming a decade ago when they lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-27 at Wembley Stadium. This time around, however, the Colts will play at Tottenham Stadium.

What Else We Know

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen on the sidelines against the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Chances are the Colts will have their bye week slotted in for the week immediately following, as they did after their previous two international games. However, with their international matchup against the Commanders in 2026 coming so early in the season (Week 4), the Colts could opt to push their bye week back.

Colts fans have scoffed at their recent stretch of late-season bye weeks, but having a brief recess to get healthy is a bigger opportunity than shaking off the jet lag early in the season. It's no guarantee that the Colts will move their bye week back, but it may be the best decision for a roster as injury-prone as theirs.

As for the rest of the Colts' schedule, it appears that they won't be a part of the holiday slate of games that feature Thanksgiving, Christmas, or Christmas Eve matchups. It's shaping up to be another season of little to no primetime shine for Indianapolis, which is to be expected based on the mediocrity they've shown this decade.

However, if some of the leaks below are indeed true, the Colts could have at least three nationally televised games in 2026 (including the international matchup).

Rumored Games

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans place kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (15) kicks an extra point against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

There have not been any more verified reports of leaked Colts' matchups outside of their trip across the pond. However, schedule leaks on social media have dropped some potential matchups we will acknowledge, though we must wait for official confirmation before we can consider them fact.

Week 2: Colts at Chiefs (SNF)

Week 4: Colts at Commanders (London)*

Week 5: Colts at Steelers (1 pm)

Week 8: Colts at Jaguars (1 pm)

Week 11: Colts at Texans (TNF)

Week 12: Giants at Colts



* = Confirmed

Make sure to check back regularly as we track any other verified reports of the Colts' 2026-27 regular-season schedule. After the official is released at 8 PM EST, you can find the full list here.

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