Colts' Season Is Spiraling. These 5 Quotes Tell the Story

The Indianapolis Colts have hit a wall. Three straight losses have dropped them to 2-5 and put their season in serious jeopardy.

Sunday's 16-10 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings left Indianapolis with plenty of questions to answer. In the aftermath, several members of the organization offered revealing comments that provide a closer look at where the Colts stand following another disappointing loss.

Steichen Remains Committed to Daniel Jones

Head coach Shane Steichen has no plans to make a change at quarterback, despite having every reason to.

Following Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Steichen was asked whether he had considered benching Daniel Jones. His answer?

"I have a ton of faith in Daniel."

As the season progresses and Jones shows few signs of improvement, that faith is beginning to become unwarranted. Jones completed just 13 of 22 passes for 108 yards against Minnesota, took four sacks and threw an interception on Indianapolis' final possession to seal the defeat. He has now thrown seven interceptions against just four touchdowns through seven games.

"I got a ton of faith in Daniel (Jones)."#Colts head coach Shane Steichen said he has not thought about a quarterback change. pic.twitter.com/VF5j10SKaE — WISH-TV News (@WISHNews8) October 25, 2026

Steichen pointed to the game plan's emphasis on running the football, but the passing attack's continued struggles have become difficult to ignore. With Indianapolis sitting at 2-5, sticking with Jones is a significant gamble for a coaching staff that needs results. Anthony Richardson Sr. remains an alternative, though he has yet to play this season and Steichen has consistently dismissed him as a possible option.

Even if it's borderline delusional, Steichen's confidence in Jones is obvious. For a guy coaching for his job the rest of the way, it's easy to see that if Steichen is going to bow out, he's doing it on his terms.

DeForest Buckner Has Run Out of Answers

DeForest Buckner has been very forthcoming regarding his frustration with the Colts. After yet another loss, the veteran defensive tackle had little patience for questions about a team that continues to fall short.

When asked if he's frustrated, Buckner kept things blunt. "I don't know. How about you guess. Yeah, I'm frustrated. Same thing, we lost," he said.

Asked where the Colts go from here and what was missing from the team, Buckner offered little optimism, responding, "(I) couldn't tell you" and "I don't know."

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) walks up the field on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026, during Colts Camp practice at Gand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's a troubling place for Indianapolis to be. The Colts have no clear answers for how to reverse their slide. Buckner has been through years of disappointment with the franchise, and his comments reflect the frustration of a veteran who has yet to see the sustained success the organization has been chasing.

If I spent my prime years playing for a consistently mediocre team, I'd be seething too.

If there's a silver lining for Buckner, it's that the loss puts the Colts one step closer to a full roster clean out before the Nov. 10 deadline, which is expected to include the 32-year-old.

Jonathan Taylor's Future in Indianapolis Is Uncertain

Jonathan Taylor is trying to tune out the noise surrounding his future with the Indianapolis Colts, but the trade speculation isn't going away.

Taylor's wife, Ayanna, fueled the conversation over the weekend by discussing the possibility of her husband being traded on social media. Following Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Taylor was asked about her comments and largely brushed them aside.

"It's been out there already, so I think her adding (to it) doesn't really change anything. You know everybody's on TikTok these days. So, you just gotta … stay focused," Taylor said.

Part 2 from #Colts RB Jonathan Taylor’s wife, Ayanna, on his trade rumors:



“How are they gonna get new leadership to come in when they really have no options? …”



“That’s what brings us back to my husband. Do they keep him? … Or do they just cut their losses and trade him?” https://t.co/hs5S81hKLS pic.twitter.com/WQJrBC435R — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) October 25, 2026

Given how the past few weeks have gone in Indianapolis, it's easy to understand why the speculation has intensified. With the Nov. 10 trade deadline approaching, the Colts face major questions about their direction and whether moving veteran players could help them rebuild.

Still, Taylor has remained indifferent to a trade. He signed a two-year, $44 million extension in August that keeps him under contract through 2028, making a trade a significant decision for the franchise. But his wife's comments have put his future in the spotlight at a time when little appears settled in Indianapolis.

Interestingly, reports from ESPN's Adam Schefter indicate that Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon is inclined to retain Taylor. "Irsay-Gordon views Taylor as a key part of the organization and a likely mainstay in their rebuild," he writes, adding the Colts would have to receive a near-too-good-to-be-true compensation package to move their superstar running back.

Quenton Nelson Is Still Holding Out Hope

Offensive guard Quenton Nelson is urging the Colts to keep believing they can turn their season around.

"Everyone needs to believe that we can do it. That we can get a win," he said postgame. "All it takes is one to go on a run."

It's an understandable message from one of Indianapolis' veteran leaders, but the Colts need more than just belief to change their trajectory. Their recent stretch of defeats that has raised serious questions about the team's direction, and Sunday's defeat marked another missed opportunity to get back on track.

Sep 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) practices before the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nelson is right that one win can change the tone around a struggling team. But with the Colts running out of time, results need to come quickly.

Anthony Richardson's Comments Raise Questions About His Judgment

Anthony Richardson has yet to see the field for the Indianapolis Colts this season, and his latest comments aren't likely to help his chances of earning another opportunity.

Richardson was asked Sunday about his recent misdemeanor marijuana possession charge, which stems from an October traffic stop. He declined to discuss the ongoing legal matter in detail but offered an answer when asked whether he regretted the incident.

Sep 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) practcies before the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I enjoy life. I don't really regret a lot of things I do. I appreciate my life. I appreciate God waking me up every morning," Richardson said.

Richardson is entitled to let the legal process play out without commenting on the specifics of the case. But his broader response raises larger questions about his judgment at a time when his NFL future is in the balance.

The former No. 4 pick is in his fourth season and has made just two appearances since the start of 2025. With Daniel Jones struggling and the Colts falling to 2-5, Richardson could theoretically have an opportunity to get back into the quarterback conversation. Instead, this is just another example of how he can't seem to get out of his own way.

Richardson's comments don't establish whether he regrets the specific incident, and it would be unfair to treat them as an admission that he doesn't. Still, with his career at a crossroads, he needs to give the organization confidence that he's prepared to make the decisions required to earn another chance.

Right now, they don't seem keen on giving him one.