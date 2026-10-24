Colts Could Make Entire Roster Available Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Indianapolis Colts could be approaching a significant turning point in their season. After firing general manager Chris Ballard, the franchise now faces a decision that could reshape its roster heading into 2027.

With Indianapolis sitting at 2-4 and the NFL trade deadline approaching on Nov. 10, the next few weeks will determine whether the organization remains committed to trying to win with its current roster or begins getting ahead of the rebuild that's on the horizon.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Colts have received strong trade interest in offensive guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. Pelissero also reported that no player is expected to be off-limits if Indianapolis decides to sell before the deadline.

Shane Steichen Gets One Last Chance

Despite the team's recent struggles, Indianapolis wants to see whether head coach Shane Steichen can get the season back on track before making any major decisions about the roster.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport explained the team's approach during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, saying, "They want to give Shane Steichen the opportunity to see if he can win games."

Rapoport added that the next couple of games may determine whether the Colts commit to contending for a playoff spot or begin to get the ball rolling on their inevitable roster retooling.

Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen looks on from the sideline during the third quarter of their game against the Washington Commanders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"If they win two, it's like okay, we're in the mix, it's still out there, we'll see what happens," Rapoport said. "If they lose two then it's like, alright, we probably know which way the season is going, let's capitalize on some of these really good assets."

The bad news for the Colts is that the schedule offers little room for error. Indianapolis faces the undefeated Minnesota Vikings before traveling to Jacksonville to take on the 4-2 Jaguars, a place they haven't won since 2014. So the path forward is far from encouraging.

If the team fails to respond, the organization will shift its attention toward preparing for the future. With Ballard already gone, the next few weeks could determine the direction taken by the next permanent general manager.

Which Colts Players Could Be Traded?

Nelson and Buckner are the most prominent potential trade candidates after Pelissero reported that both have drawn strong interest. The veteran offensive guard and defensive tackle are in the final year of their current contracts, making them attractive options for contenders seeking immediate help.

Nelson has been a cornerstone of Indianapolis' offensive line since being selected sixth overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. Trading him would leave a significant hole up front, but it could also allow the Colts to acquire valuable draft capital before he's a free agent. That way, they get something in return.

Buckner could provide a contender with an immediate boost to its defensive front. Green Bay has reportedly explored the possibility of acquiring the veteran, with Packer Report's Easton Butler identifying a second or third-round pick as Indianapolis' reported asking price.

The Packers have called the Colts about DTs Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner, per source. The asking price for Bucker is a 2nd/3rd, while Stewart is a 4th. pic.twitter.com/dYGXGIWwWR — Easton Butler (@Easton__Butler) October 22, 2026

Butler also reported that the Packers had inquired about defensive tackle Grover Stewart, with a fourth-round pick representing the reported asking price. Those figures are only potential starting asking prices and any deal would also need to account for the financial implications of acquiring either player.

The most consequential possibility could involve running back Jonathan Taylor. Multiple teams have reportedly expressed interest in the star, and Butler's reported asking price is a first-round pick plus additional compensation, though that feels steep for a running back, even a star.

The Colts are opening to trading some key players, following the firing of GM Chris Ballard. One of the players is RB Jonathan Taylor, but the price wont be cheap. Per sources, the Colts are looking for a 1st + more for the star RB. pic.twitter.com/KmdAGOHXWM — Easton Butler (@Easton__Butler) October 22, 2026

Taylor signed an extension in August and remains under contract beyond this season, making a potential trade a much larger commitment to a rebuild than moving veterans approaching free agency. Still, if a team is willing to meet Indy's high asking price, then Taylor may be onto a new chapter.

Colts Must Get Strong Returns

Although Indianapolis could make much of its roster available, it would be foolish for the organization to blindly accept whatever offers come its way.

The reported asking prices suggest the Colts want meaningful compensation for their established players. Taylor's reported price is particularly notable, while the potential returns for Buckner and Stewart could give Indianapolis additional selections to work with in future drafts.

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) celebrates a tackle Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The team's draft situation adds another layer of complexity to those decisions. Indianapolis lost its own 2027 first-round pick in the trade for cornerback Sauce Gardner at last year's deadline, making the possibility of recouping premium capital especially relevant if the franchise ultimately decides to rebuild.

Of course, asking prices are mere speculations of what the Colts may receive. The market for each player will depend on competing offers, contract considerations and how aggressively other teams pursue reinforcements before the deadline.

For now, Indianapolis appears willing to give Steichen and the current roster another opportunity to respond. But if the next few games go poorly, the organization could quickly shift its priorities toward the future.

And no player will be off-limits in that scenario.