Forgotten Colts Rookie Could Make Surprising Waves This Year

This year's NFL Draft produced some solid picks for the Indianapolis Colts.

Linebacker C.J. Allen, safety A.J. Haulcy, and guard Jalen Farmer headlined the top selections, but it's worth mentioning some intriguing undrafted rookies who have a chance to shine in the Circle City.

One in particular stands out to Josh Edwards at CBS Sports: former Penn State Nittany Lions offensive tackle, Nolan Rucci.

"Rucci was the choice because he has developmental traits, and the Colts have been better than any franchise at developing offensive linemen.

After moving on from Braden Smith, Rucci joins a competition."

Edwards is onto something here. While the Colts have clearly shown belief in Jalen Travis to replace Braden Smith after a promising four-game showing last year, it never hurts to have reliable depth.

Rucci is a gargantuan enforcer on the edge of the offensive trenches, and has a golden opportunity to slot in as a swing tackle behind Bernhard Raimann and Travis.

Rucci started his college career with the Wisconsin Badgers, playing the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the program.

Following that, he transitioned within the Big Ten to the Nittany Lions. This is where he truly showed his capabilities as a protector and bulldozer in the run game.

As indicated by his Pro Football Focus grades, he was efficient, reliable, and consistent on all fronts for an offensive tackle with Penn State.

2024: 614 snaps, 73.2 overall, 63.2 pass-blocking, 74.5 run-blocking, 1 sack allowed

2025: 611 snaps, 75.4 overall, 69.7 pass-blocking, 74.4 run-blocking, 1 sack allowed

Another interesting fact is that Rucci played in college with Colts center Tanor Bortolini (Wisconsin) and tight end Tyler Warren (Penn State).

So, he already knows two of the most important players on the roster and has built that key rapport ahead of time.

Penn State offensive lineman Nolan Rucci (72) lines up at right tackle during the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in State College. The White team defeated the Blue team, 27-0. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

Indy has always prioritized supplying offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. with excellent starters and valuable depth.

However, when examining the chart, Indianapolis doesn't necessarily have the most imposing backups at the tackle position.

Blake Freeland is the first swing tackle and hasn't shown much promise since being drafted. Freeland saw 701 snaps in 2023 when he filled in as injuries hit the offensive line.

However, he was a complete liability, allowing four sacks and a whopping 45 QB pressures. He didn't play at all in 2025 due to sustaining a season-ending leg fracture during the preseason.

The other swing tackle is Luke Tenuta. The veteran saw limited action in 2025 after joining the Colts and played up to par.

However, it wasn't a big enough sample size to outright say he's the insurance policy at offensive tackle for the 2026 season.

Penn State offensive lineman Nolan Rucci talks with TV reporters during football media day in Holuba Hall on Saturday, August 3, 2024, in State College. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

Honestly, I like Rucci's chances to make the roster and take over either Freeland or Tenuta's spot as the swing tackle.

Injuries are a one-hundred percent certainty in the NFL, especially in the trenches, where the hog mollies collide at the highest level.

Given how well Sparano has coached these Colts linemen since being hired, I can foresee him getting the most out of Rucci, which can only benefit the rookie and give him a shot at making the roster.

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