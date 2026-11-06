Colts Shoved Adonai Mitchell Out, and Now Are Paying the Price

Last year, when the Indianapolis Colts appeared on a fast track to the Super Bowl, then-general manager Chris Ballard executed a blockbuster trade.

He sent Indy's 2026 and 2027 first-rounders to the New York Jets for All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Sadly, Gardner hasn't played full capacity since the trade due to injuries, but even when his high-level talent is on the field, the Colts still can't win consistently. In short, the Jets have won this trade.

But everyone talks about the first-rounders Indianapolis surrendered; one part of that trade has been overlooked: Giving away the ultra-talented wide receiver, Adonai Mitchell.

New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (15) catches a touchdown pass in the second quarter as the New York Jets play Las Vegas Raiders in a week 8 NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mitchell was drafted by the Colts with the 52nd-overall pick in Round 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft with expectations to blossom under future Hall-of-Famer and Indy wide receivers coach, Reggie Wayne.

2024 was a tough year for Mitchell, who caught only 23 passes for 312 receiving yards. The worst statistic was his catch percentage, which was an underwhelming 41.8.

Year two wasn't much better for the former Texas Longhorn, but he looked to be hitting a stride in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams - that was, until disaster struck in the third quarter.

Mitchell hauled in a beautiful deep pass from Daniel Jones, proceeded to spin out of the tackle after a highlight catch, and took the pill to the house for a touchdown.

However, Mitchell got caught up in the moment too soon and fumbled the ball before crossing the goal line, which negated the score and resulted in a touchback, giving possession to the Rams.

"UNBELIEVABLE!"



Kevin Kugler on the Colts-Rams call as Adonai Mitchell has a play that starts out great and ends quite poorly. #NFL pic.twitter.com/jyTigKoqwJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 28, 2025

Along with a bad holding penalty later in the game that cost Jonathan Taylor a rushing score, this was a brutal game for Mitchell.

However, Mitchell was only 23 and still navigating the NFL way. Instead of letting him learn his lesson and continue building as a pro in Indy, the Colts opted to get rid of him.

Now in 2026, Indianapolis' wide receiver corps is a barren wasteland.

Alec Pierce was given a mountainous contract but is sidelined with a heel injury and has no timeline to return. This already put the Colts' wide receiver room in a bind.

Now, top pass-catcher Josh Downs is over the situation with the Colts, and has requested a trade in the process.

Josh Downs has requested a trade from the Colts, per @JFowlerESPN pic.twitter.com/0eMonnkhne — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 28, 2026

If we remove Downs from the equation and assume he's dealt before the November 10th deadline, below is what Indianapolis has in their razor-thin receiver room.

Keenan Allen

Laquon Treadwell

Ashton Dulin

Deion Burks

Anthony Gould

Indianapolis could desperately use Mitchell, but that ship has sailed.

Mitchell has only seen four games this year for the Jets after dealing with a finger injury that required surgery. However, he's looked great and appears to be finding his footing in the NFL.

Mitchell has been explosive, hauling in 16 catches for 265 receiving yards and a touchdown.

He's also riding serious momentum after a monstrous seven-catch, 142-yard, one-touchdown performance in Week 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Geno drops it to AD for a TD!



LVvsNYJ on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Cqbp8f0YsS — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026

Ballard made some baffling decisions during his tenure in Indianapolis, but letting go of such a promising weapon after a few struggles early in his young career is inexcusable.

Mitchell looks like a future star, while Indianapolis is desperately trying to operate an offense with a mentally absent Downs and an over-the-hill Keenan Allen as the top wide receivers.

The past is the past, but with every play the ascending Mitchell makes for the Jets, it just pours salt in the wound of the rebuilding Colts, whose 2026 season is all but lost.

But at the end of the day, the NFL is all about making good decisions. Forcing Mitchell out of the organization and alienating him is on Indianapolis, and they have nobody to blame but themselves.

Adonai Mitchell says he went home to an empty house after his dropped Rams TD and had to keep himself alive



"I recognize that the ball's coming to me before the ball snaps. So, I'm already on 10"



"I got caught up in the emotion of it and the thrill of, you know, finally, like… pic.twitter.com/W6I1clbJSn — Arslan (@0xarslan) August 12, 2026

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