Indianapolis Colts Fire Sale Tracker: Analysis, Trades, Rumors, and More

The Indianapolis Colts will be the center of the NFL world for the foreseeable future.

This is the second consecutive season that Indianapolis will be featured in trade talks at the midway point, but unlike last year, it's not because they're the number one seed in the AFC.

Instead of buying at the deadline, the Colts will be selling.

The 2026 NFL Trade Deadline (November 10th, 4 PM EST) is quickly approaching, and the Colts are amidst a complete teardown of their franchise.

The Colts fired longtime general manager Chris Ballard after they fell to 2-4 in a humiliating loss, and have been active in the trade market ever since as they look to recoup any valuable draft capital they can after Ballard traded away their 2027 first-round pick, as well as their 2026 first-rounder and WR Adonai Mitchell.

It was the beginning of a poetic end, as the last Ballard-led Colts game was a loss to the 0-5 Tennessee Titans, a team that many still consider the worst team in the NFL. Even then, this version of the Colts may very well be the league's worst.

On top of only one playoff win in three appearances, the Colts failed to win the lowly AFC South across 9.5 seasons (2017-2026) under Chris Ballard.

Despite ample evidence to suggest otherwise, Indianapolis Colts' Owner/CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon decided to bring back both Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen for the 2026 season, referencing their hot start to the previous year as a reason to give them another chance.

The former had been given far too many chances to that point, but to be fair to Irsay-Gordon and her sisters, Co-Owners Kalen Jackson and Casey Foyt, this was the organization's first full offseason under new ownership.

Following the decision to give Ballard and Steichen one last shot in her postseason press conference, Irsay-Gordon said that the "sense of urgency has never been higher" for the GM/HC tandem.

Many didn't believe her, given that she was entering her first full offseason as an NFL Owner/CEO and appeared to be betting on an inevitable collapse, but Irsay-Gordon did what needed to be done, even if it came a bit too late.

In the past 14 days, the Indianapolis Colts have fired longtime general manager Chris Ballard, fallen to 2-6 on the season, and traded away two of their franchise cornerstones.

This article is meant to serve as a one-stop shop for all things Indianapolis Colts-related ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline. I will be updating this story as new information presents itself, so be sure to regularly check back in.

Navigate our trade central (finalized trades, rumors, etc.), future outlook, and more below.

Trade Central

Ed Dodds, interim general manager for the Indianapolis Colts, (center right in sunglasses) and franchise owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon (far right) attend practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Outside of players still on their rookie contract, as well as some exceptions such as cornerback Sauce Gardner, wide receiver Alec Pierce, left tackle Bernhard Raimann, and a few others, nobody on the Colts roster is safe.

Although the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline is on November 10th at 4 PM EST, the Colts have already gotten a head start on their fire sale.

In order, our trade central will featured finalized trades, a rumor mill, and will conclude with analysis on the team's overall outlook.

Finalized Trades

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) leads a group of players off the field Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, following the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. LG Quenton Nelson traded to the Seattle Seahawks for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick

A current third-round pick and a future fifth-rounder may seem scoff-worthy at first glance, but when you break down the history of traded compensation for other guards across the league, Nelson's haul starts to make more sense.

Indianapolis' return of a 3rd and a 5th for Quenton Nelson is the most pure draft capital for a guard since at least 2011, per Spotrac. only 4 have netted a 4th:



2013: G. Carimi, 4th

2014: L. Mankins, 4th + player

2021: B. Bredeson + 5th + 7th, 4th

2025: J. Thuney, 4th — alex katson 🇯🇵 (@alexkatson) October 27, 2026

I think this is both the best example of why the return for Quenton Nelson isn’t as irresponsible as some are suggesting, and also why the Chris Ballard era needed to end: non-premium positions.

It stings to see any team trade their homegrown future Hall of Famer, but this is the bed the Colts made, and now they must sleep in it.

The Colts' 2026 fourth-round rookie guard Jalen Farmer is Nelson's immediate replacement.

2. DT DeForest Buckner traded to the San Fransisco 49ers for a 2027 fifth-round pick

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) celebrates a tackle Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Buckner's departure creates a similar challenge on the defensive line. More responsibility will fall on the remaining interior defenders, including Stewart and Adetomiwa Adebawore.

Not only is the opportunity there, but Adebawore has earned the increased role in question.

After seven weeks, Adebawore is undeniably the Colts' best pass rusher. He is currently tied for second with the most sacks among interior defensive linemen league-wide and leads the team in most major pass-rush statistics.

We've known that Adebawore has some nasty pass-rushing chops, but the biggest development has been his improvement in run defense.

Adebawore has blossomed into a legitimate starting defensive tackle, and it comes at no better time as the Colts have parted ways with their longtime pillar across the defensive line.

However, the Colts' newfound star is on an expiring deal. Adebawore is playing in the final year of his rookie contract, so a big payday is set to come his way.

Rumors

Jonathan Taylor

Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) reacts after the gam eagainst the Washington Commanders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter confirmed on Halloween that the Indianapolis Colts are officially open to trading Jonathan Taylor and have been active in talks.

Schefter added that the Colts have already received an offer of a 2027 second-round pick along with additional compensation for Taylor's services.

Colts Owner/CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon views Taylor as "a key part of the organization and a likely mainstay in their rebuild," according to Schefter and fellow ESPN Insider Ian Rapoport, the latter of whom added that Indianapolis could change its stance if the right offer comes along, leaving the door open without signaling that a deal is imminent.

Taylor's most comparable trade package is that of Christian McCaffrey's blockbuster haul from 2022.

In exchange for McCaffrey, the Panthers received a 2023 NFL Draft second-round pick, a 2023 third-rounder, a 2023 fourth-rounder, and a 2024 fifth-round pick.

The Colts are understandably trying to pry a first-round pick from an interested suitor's hands, but it doesn't feel like they'll be able to achieve that.

However, if teams get desperate enough, the Colts may end up pulling off a much-needed heist to kickoff their rebuild.

Of course, the highly unlikely yet somewhat feasible hypothetical first-round compensation would come via a contender, thus the projected draft pick would not be able to relieve the hurt that is the Colts' projected Top 5 pick that is sitting in New York, though it would help tremendously.

The good news for this pipe dream is that Taylor is garnering heavy interest across the league. According to Schefter, multiple teams have reached out to Indianapolis, and those talks are said to be active and ongoing.

"The list of teams that have expressed at least some level of interest in trading for Taylor is thought to include the Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, and New York Giants," Schefter wrote.

Updates on Jonathan Taylor (11/2-)

Josh Downs

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) pulls in a pass and reaches the first down marker Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Josh Downs requested a trade out of Indianapolis last week, and the Colts have been shopping him ever since.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Colts are looking for a third-round pick for Josh Downs. That was always a high price, but one that a role-specific contender could be convinced by.

However, despite head coach Shane Steichen reminding Downs that he is a professional who is expected to give his all so long as he's repping the Colts, the fourth-year receiver played like he was already one foot out of the door against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8.

Updates on Josh Downs (11/2-)

Sneaky Trade Candidates: DT Grover Stewart, S Cam Bynum, CB Charvarius Ward

Future Plans

Indianapolis Colts principal owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon looks on before an NFL football matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Colts' interim general manager Ed Dodds will continue with the fire sale, but another key aspect to setting up the next regime is maximizing the current roster.

The Colts have a solid group of potential long-term options on rookie contracts for the next era, but some could be extended as early as this season.

Indianapolis has made it clear that fourth-year defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore is in its long-term plans, so striking an extension with him should be one of the biggest priorities moving forward.

On top of constructing a core to begin the next era with, the Colts will also be looking to improve their roster before the 2027 offseason officially arrives.

Of course, the ongoing fire sale will be the primary focus. Netting as much valuable draft capital, particularly for the upcoming draft, given they do not have a first-round pick to kick off their rebuild, has become the top priority, but that's not the only way the Colts can improve their 2027-28 roster.

The Colts could add ammunition to their roster if a trade package were to include a young and promising player that fits the intended vision's culture. Owner/CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon may avoid this route as she likely values draft picks over depreciating assets for the next general manager, but you never know who may become available.

Indianapolis can also take advantage of the waiver claim system that allows organizations to dibs a player who was recently released from an opposing team's active roster.

Teams that are buying at the deadline will have to make a corresponding release to make room for their newest addition, and given that the Colts will be in the opposite position, roster spots will open up, and they can fill the void via either the wire or a practice squad elevation.

The Colts may not have a first-round pick for their next general manager in his/her first season, but they will have a fresh slate with some enticing pieces to work with, and they could wind up with $130+ million in cap space if they choose to make quarterback Daniel Jones a post-June 1st cut designation.

Time will tell, but the Indianapolis Colts' bleak outlook may not be so gloomy after all. NFL teams have drastic turnarounds all the time, but Indianapolis needs to start with a successful fire sale before we can even begin to envision such optimism.