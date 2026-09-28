Colts Stock Report After Ugly Win vs. Texans: 3 Risers, 2 Fallers

Finally, the Indianapolis Colts snapped their nine-game losing streak dating back to the 2025 season by taking out the Houston Texans at home, 19-17.

Through three games, this Colts roster has been difficult to get a beat on and evaluate properly, but we gathered some key information from the squad in this home victory.

Without further delay, let's get into which player's stock elevated and which took a fall in the gutsy performance.

Riser | Keenan Allen

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen (10) celebrates a touchdown Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts signed veteran Keenan Allen ahead of the start of the regular season to help boost their wide receiver room alongside Alec Pierce and Josh Downs.

Before the Houston bout, Allen was quite disappointing, but none more than when the Colts needed him to step up most last week against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Alec Pierce left the game early after sustaining a heel injury, leaving the receiving corps duties to Allen and Downs. Allen finished with just one catch on five targets for five yards.

With Pierce expected to miss several weeks, Allen needed to be present and produce against Houston, and he did just that.

Allen secured six catches for 63 receiving yards and Indy's lone touchdown on the day.

The Colts didn't need Allen to be more than a veteran to support the pass-catchers. But now that Pierce will miss time, he needs to become more of a consistent target for Daniel Jones to lean on.

We'll see if he can replicate this impact when the Colts travel to London to clash with the Washington Commanders.

Faller | Daniel Jones

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks to snap the play Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jones hasn't looked great in these first three games, it's that simple.

Jones was walking into this game with two touchdowns and two picks, one of each in the first two contests of the season. He continued that against Houston, but with a whopping three fumbles, two of which were lost.

This entry isn't suggesting Jones is a bad quarterback, but he sure hasn't looked like the "Indiana Jones" version we saw last year. Instead, he's resembled the "Danny Dimes" of his New York Giants days when he was wildly inefficient.

Jones is the main character of this Colts offense, even with Jonathan Taylor on the field. If he's underwhelming, the rest of the game plan suffers.

Jones hasn't been horrific, but to get more respect and to uptick his stock, he needs a bigger showing against the Commanders without turning the football over.

Riser | Adetimowa Adebawore

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore (95) sacks Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I was a bit shocked when Indianapolis waived defensive tackle Colby Wooden. They acquired Wooden by trading long-time linebacker, Zaire Franklin, to the Green Bay Packers.

However, after seeing the impact that Adetomiwa Adebawore had on the Houston offense, perhaps the Colts realized their true solution to helping DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart out was Adebawore all along.

What if Adetomiwa Adebawore was the answer all along — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) September 27, 2026

Adebawore was constantly in C.J. Stroud's face and caused a lot of chaos. He and DeForest Buckner owned Houston's interior offensive line, and each logged 1.5 sacks.

Adebawore hasn't been more than a rotational tackle for the Colts through his three seasons, but we saw some glimpses of a talented interior defender last year. Now, it looks like he's still on an upward trajectory.

It might be one game, but Adebawore is a quick, agile defensive tackle who showed a lot of promise in this AFC South battle.

Faller | Laiatu Latu

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to fire off a pass as Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) closes in for the tackle Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Laiatu Latu is yet to log a sack after the Colts' victory over the Texans, and while that shouldn't be the do-or-die metric to evaluate a defensive end, it's concerning that he hasn't made a bigger impact yet.

Latu doesn't have the greatest edge room supporting him, which could be playing a factor in him being more of a factor. Regardless, he's supposed to be the star at defensive end for the Colts.

While he suffered a minor chest injury that kept him out for a portion of the game, he still only put up two tackles and a QB hit (first of the season).

Arden Key, Jaylahn Tuimoloau, Caden Curry, and George Gumbs Jr. aren't much of a threat as a group, so Latu must get going and become the defensive disruptor the Colts drafted him to be.

Riser | Justin Walley

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Justin Walley (27) blocks a pass intended for Houston Texans tight end Foster Moreau (87) on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After two tough outings to start his NFL career, Justin Walley bounced back in a big way against the Texans.

Walley was sticky in coverage, breaking up two passes and also tacking on three tackles. This time Walley wasn't a liability, but rather a defensive back who stood out positively.

This is the performance you expect from the cornerback that gave Indianapolis confidence to part ways with Kenny Moore II, the latter of whom has been one of the NFL's top nickel defenders for years.

Yes, Nico Collins wasn't in the game, but it was still an excellent performance from Walley, who, despite being in his second year, is still getting his feet wet in the NFL.

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