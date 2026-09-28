3 Winners, 2 Losers From Colts Week 3 Win Against Texans

The Indianapolis Colts got a much-needed win against the Houston Texans in Week 3, but it wasn't all rainbows and sunshine.

The Colts and Texans went toe-to-toe until the very end of regulation, and while leaving Lucas Oil Stadium with a victory is the most important result of said matchup, Indianapolis still has some things to iron out if they want to be taken seriously as a true playoff contender.

Specifically regarding Week 3's matchup, I'm taking the opportunity to highlight some of the game's biggest winners, as well as its losers.

We'll be covering the Colts' biggest risers and fallers tomorrow morning in a stock report story that is meant to showcase who is trending upward, and who is trending downward.

Follow along as we break down each winner and loser in question.

Winners

Lou Anarumo

Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo arrives prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lou Anarumo's Colts defense rebounded in a big, almost necessary way against the Houston Texans.

Indianapolis entered Week 3 having allowed a league-worst 74 points, 1,029 yards, and 675 passing yards through two games in 2026.

But against the Texans, Indy's defense locked up and allowed just 223 total yards of offense (153 passing, 70 rushing).

The Colts did not force a turnover, though they did limit Texans quarterback CJ Stroud and Co. to just 17 total points and did just enough to fend off the AFC South foe.

Of course, Houston was without its lone, true playmaker in star wide receiver Nico Collins, but the Colts aren't in the business of picking and choosing who they face off against.

The most promising development on the defensive side of the ball was that the Colts missed just four tackles, according to Pro Football Focus. Indianapolis had missed 28 total tackles over the first two weeks, and this was a much-needed rebound.

This could very well be a one-off performance given the aforementioned lacking offensive firepower they faced off against, but it's still a promising showing that should be applauded while we still can.

Spencer Shrader

Indianapolis Colts place kicker Spencer Shrader (3) lines up for a field goal Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts' starting kicker was undeniably the team's MVP in Week 3.

Spencer Shrader went 4-for-4 on his field goal attempts, and accounted for 13 of the Colts' 19 points scored.

He notably went 2-for-2 on 50+ yard field goal attempts (53, 58), with his 53-yard game-winning field goal at the end of regulation saving the day.

The most impressive part is that Shrader did this with a hurt groin. It's no doubt worth monitoring moving forward, but it goes to show that Shrader can be counted on even in less-than-ideal situations.

Josh Downs

Sep 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) makes a catch against the Houston Texans in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts' passing attack took a massive blow when top wide receiver Alec Pierce aggravated his left heel injury in Week 2 and was subsequently placed on the Injured Reserve list while he rehabs.

This left Daniel Jones and Co. without a definitive WR1, or so we thought.

Fourth-year wide receiver Josh Downs has risen to the occasion since Pierce went out, and has served as a viable de facto WR1 in the meantime.

Downs led all Colts passcatchers with 77 receiving yards on five receptions against the Texans in Week 3, and looks to be the offense's most reliable option moving forward.

Losers

Jalen Travis

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Jalen Travis (75) runs onto the field before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts mightilty struggled at protecting the edge of the offensive line against the Texans, and second-year right tackle Jalen Travis was the biggest victim.

Jalen Travis allowed 10 pressures on 41 pass-blocking snaps against the Texans, with four pressures coming under 2.5 seconds, according to Next Gen Stats.

Across 23 matchups against Will Anderson Jr, Travis allowed eight pressures, three quick pressures, and 2.5 sacks. Against other Texans defenders, Travis allowed two pressures on 16 individual matchups.

To be fair to Travis, Will Anderson Jr. is one the NFL's best edge rushers, but that still doesnt' excuse his poor showing.

The Colts' succession plan for longtime starter Braden Smith has looked like a viable starting option throughout his seven career starts thus far, but he still has a ways to go before he can be counted on to protect his quarterback from the best pass rushers that the league has to offer.

Jonathan Taylor

Sep 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes the ball in the first quarter against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts' superstar running back will never be a true loser as he's the focal point of the offense, but his recent performance against the Texans left a lot to be desired.

In Week 3, Taylor totaled just 68 rushing yards on 23 carries.

Taylor recorded a season-low 3.0 yards per carry against the Texans, with only 0.8 yards per carry coming before contact, also a season low, according to Next Gen Stats. He finished the game with a career low -39 rushing yards over expected and his 8.7% missed tackle rate was his lowest rate since Week 14 of the 2025 season (Jaguars, 4.8%).

A big reason teams have been able to key in on Taylor and the Colts' rushing attack is due to Daniel Jones not being as much of a factor on the ground, but Indianapolis still needs more.

Taylor has always found a way to succeed regardless of which quarterback is taking the snap, and the Colts desperately need him to remain the floor-raiser he's proven to be if they want to become the playoff contenders they aspire to be.

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