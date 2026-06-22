Colts Training Camp: Report Dates, Joint Practice Dates Revealed for 2026

The Indianapolis Colts are currently on summer break after recently wrapping up OTAs and veteran minicamp, and won't return until late July for training camp.

The Colts' 2026 schedule, a slate that includes the training camp joint practices, preseason matchups, and regular-season schedule, has been finalized since late May. However, it wasn't until Monday that we learned when the NFL teams will report to training camp, as well as when their previously confirmed training camp scrimmages will take place.

The full slate of training camp practices won't be revealed for the Colts until Tuesday, June 23, but for now we're one step closer to having a fully realized schedule for the 2026 season. With that being said, let's take a look at the freshly announced dates in question.

Training Camp Report Dates and Joint Practices

Eli Otero III, far left, and Eli Otero Jr., far right, get their photo taken with Joseph Reichmann, 8, left, and Ty Hawley, 9, right, during the first day of the Indianapolis Colts’ training camp Thursday, July 25, 2024, at Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colts' rookies will report to Droplight Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, IN, on July 27, while the rest of the roster will follow suit the day following on July 28. Some NFL teams elect to bring their rookies in a week or so before the veterans report, but the Colts are choosing to do so in consecutive days.

As head coach Shane Steichen revealed in May, the Colts will hold joint practices during training camp against two of their preseason opponents - the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons - and now we have confirmation of when those will take place.

The Colts' first scrimmage will be against the Patriots on Tuesday, August 11, in Foxborough, Massachusetts, two days before their preseason opener at 7:30 PM EST at Gillette Stadium. Although the stakes don't compare to the old rivalry of yesteryear, this will be a good first look at how the Colts' roster is shaping up for the upcoming season.

Their second of two joint practices will come against the Falcons on Wednesday, August 19. The Colts' first home game of the 2026 (pre)season kicks off three days later on Saturday, August 22, at 1:00 PM EST at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The starters will likely see a bit more playing time in this matchup as we inch closer toward the regular season, but with so much at stake for this upcoming season, there's a chance head coach Shane Steichen and Co. will limit their key players' availability more than ever in an attempt to keep them as fresh as possible for the regular season.

The Colts' final preseason matchup will also be at Lucas Oil Stadium, as they take on the Detroit Lions on August, 29, before their regular season kicks off against the Baltimore Ravens on September 13.

As previously mentioned, dates for the Colts' training camp schedule will be released tomorrow on Tuesday, June 23, at 11:00 AM EST. This year's training camp will feature a bittersweet conclusion, as it's the last summer they'll be conducting their preseason training at Grand Park in Westfield, IN.

The Colts are set to move their training camp festivities to their downtown practice facility, the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, starting next year, as the team has found it to make more sense operationally.

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