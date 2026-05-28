Indianapolis Colts Finalize 2026 Schedule With Joint Practice Slate

The Indianapolis Colts unveiled their 2026 regular-season schedule a couple of weeks back, along with the rest of the NFL, with their preseason slate being revealed shortly thereafter.

These twenty weeks in question make up Indy's upcoming slate of 2026 opponents, though the joint practice schedule remained a mystery. The Colts will operate as usual, holding joint practices with two of their three preseason opponents in the weeks leading up to the three weeks in question.

Head coach Shane Steichen confirmed to the local media during his availability following the Colts' second OTA practice on Wednesday that Indianapolis will take on the reigning AFC Champion New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons with some scrimmaging later this summer.

2026 Joint Practice Schedule

Green Bay Packers safety Evan Williams (33) attempts to take down Indianapolis Colts tight end Jelani Woods (80) on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, at a joint practice during Indianapolis Colts’ training camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I’ll start off, it was great obviously to be back out on the field with the guys getting some practice reps," Steichen said on Wednesday with the first couple of OTA practices in the books.

"For this training camp, we’ll do a joint practice against New England. We’ll go there. Do one day against those guys. Then Atlanta will come here week two, and we’ll get two days of work against them as well.”

As is tradition, the Colts will scrimmage two of their preseason opponents late in training camp, getting an extended look before facing them in the weeks following.

Last season, the Colts welcomed the Green Bay Packers to town and traveled to Baltimore for their two annual joint practices. This time around is a bit different, however. Bittersweet, even.

The Indianapolis Colts will host their annual joint practice at Grand Park Sports Park in Westfield, IN, for the last time in the foreseeable future. The team has elected to move away from its summer home in Westfield as they look to move to downtown Indianapolis instead.

Starting next year, Colts Training Camp will be held at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, as the team has found it to make more sense operationally.

“Even though camp will look a little different in 2027, we’ll still be committed to creating opportunities for fans to attend and be involved. More info will be coming next year, following the 2026 season. This also means 2026 Training Camp will be our final at Grand Park, so we look forward to incorporating many special moments to celebrate and commemorate the memories we’ve made during our Westfield era.” Indianapolis Colts

This is a crushing reality for Colts fans who regularly traveled to Westfield, IN, each summer for training camp, as Grand Park offered a wide variety of games and events off the side while practice was going on.

The Colts will do their best to ensure a seamless transition for the fanbase, but the practice facility downtown is not built for the same number of fans that Grand Park is. It'll be interesting to see how they navigate this big change, as it suggests that fans will ultimately draw the short end of the stick.

And although it's a particularly bittersweet ending for their time at Grand Park, the Colts had been one of several teams to host training camp outside of their practice facility. Outside of the 2020 COVID year, the Colts have always held their camp elsewhere.

1984-1998 | Anderson University

1999-2009 | Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

2010-2017 | Anderson University

2018-2019 | Grand Park

2020 | Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center

2021-2026 | Grand Park

2026-TBD | Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center

Now, the Colts join 26 other NFL teams in holding training camp at their home practice facilities.

So, if you're a Colts fan who is planning to make it to training camp at Grand Park one last time, whether this is your first or one-hundredth trip, keep an eye out for the training camp schedule so that you can secure tickets to their last joint practice at the venue.

The Colts will play three preseason games later this summer: a road game in New England (August 13) to kick things off, and then return home to host back-to-back games against the Atlanta Falcons (August 22) and Detroit Lions (August 29). The Colts' regular season kicks off two weeks later on September 13 against the Baltimore Ravens.

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