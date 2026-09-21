Colts Week 2 Grades: Offense Delivers, Defense Falls Short

The Indianapolis Colts played well enough to steal a game at Arrowhead Sunday night.

That is what makes the 33-30 overtime loss hurt so much.

Indianapolis put up 30 points and 329 total yards against Steve Spagnuolo’s defense. The offense is clearly not the problem with this football team.

The defense was better than the Week 1 disaster against Baltimore, but that is not saying much. Indianapolis has now allowed 1,029 yards through two games, the most by any team through the first two games of a season in NFL history and well past the previous mark of 884.

This defense should improve as the season goes on, but right now, it is still nowhere near good enough.

Here are position grades from Week 2.

Quarterback: B-

Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) passes the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daniel Jones played well Sunday night and was absolutely not the reason Indianapolis lost.

Jones completed 22-of-31 passes for 210 yards and finished with an 86.8 passer rating. He was especially good against the blitz, completing 70% of his passes with a 130.8 passer rating, while PFF gave him a 76.8 passing grade overall.

He also delivered when Indianapolis needed him most, hitting Laquon Treadwell for 48 yards on the first play of overtime to put the Colts at Kansas City’s 17-yard line.

Running Back: A

Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonathan Taylor continues to be Jonathan Taylor.

He finished with 132 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns while also posting an 87.4 pass-blocking grade, the highest mark on the entire Colts offense.

Wide Receiver: B-

Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) tackles Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Downs and Treadwell both made major contributions, and Indianapolis had five players contribute to a total passer rating above 100 when targeted.

Keenan Allen was the glaring exception. He caught just one of five targets for five yards, produced a zero passer rating when targeted and finished with a 47.9 overall PFF grade.

Tight End: B-

Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Warren found the end zone and made some important plays, but the blocking remains a serious concern.

His 45.1 pass-blocking grade once again placed him near the bottom of the offense. For a team that wants to establish the run, Warren has to improve there.

Offensive Line: C

Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) interacts with Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) during overtime at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones was not sacked, but he still dealt with plenty of pressure throughout the night. Four offensive linemen earned pass-blocking grades above 70.

The run blocking was a different story. Only two linemen finished above 60, and Indianapolis averaged just 3.7 yards per carry.

Defensive Line: C-

Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The pass rush simply was not disruptive enough.

Indianapolis generated 15 pressures, while Arden Key led the group with just a 67.5 pass-rush grade. No defensive lineman finished above 66 in run defense either.

Linebacker: D

Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries the ball defended by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Jaylon Carlies (57) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another rough week for this group.

The Colts linebackers combined for a 43.9 coverage grade and a 57.3 run-defense grade. Neither number is remotely good enough.

Cornerback: D-

Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals (11) carries the ball defended by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patrick Mahomes threw for 382 yards and three touchdowns.

No Colts cornerback finished with a coverage grade above 70. Enough said.

Safety: D+

Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum (0) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) during overtime at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cam Bynum posted a 43.8 coverage grade, while A.J. Haulcy finished at 41.2 and Hunter Wohler at 61.1.

Bynum did earn a strong 76.0 run-defense grade, but Haulcy’s 26.3 mark was brutal.

Special Teams: C-

Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader (3) kicks a field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs during overtime at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spencer Shrader went 3-for-3 on field goals and extra points, but Indianapolis allowed 167 kickoff return yards.

Rigoberto Sanchez also finished with an unusually mediocre 60.9 punting grade.

Head Coach: D

Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shakes hands with Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shane Steichen decided to take the ball out of his quarterback’s hands when the game was sitting there waiting to be won.

After Jones hit Treadwell for 48 yards in overtime, Steichen went back-to-back Taylor runs for negative yardage, eventually settled for a tying field goal and handed Patrick Mahomes the ball with 3:11 remaining.

We all know what happened next.

If Taylor had not spent most of the night making Steichen’s offense look capable, this grade would be an F-minus.

The frustrating part is that this did not feel like a team that deserved to leave Arrowhead 0-2.

The offense did enough. Jones played well, Taylor delivered again and Indianapolis had a real chance to finish the job in overtime. The defense still has plenty to clean up, but this was at least a step forward from Week 1.

Now the Colts head home to face an 0-2 Houston team with their season already starting to feel urgent.

At some point, playing well enough has to turn into winning.

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