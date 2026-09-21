Steichen Had a Chance to Win in Kansas City — and Chose Not to Take It

The Indianapolis Colts had the Kansas City Chiefs exactly where they wanted them Sunday night.

Then Shane Steichen blinked.

Indianapolis lost 33-30 in overtime, falling to 0-2 and extending its losing streak to nine games dating back to last season. But unlike the embarrassment against Baltimore, this one was there for the taking.

The Colts fought for 70 minutes, went punch-for-punch with Patrick Mahomes and put themselves in position to steal a game at Arrowhead.

Then their head coach decided to coach scared.

And, predictably, they lost.

Trust Your Quarterback

Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) scrambles with the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during overtime at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas City opened overtime with a field goal, putting Indianapolis in a simple situation: score a touchdown and win.

Daniel Jones immediately delivered.

His 48-yard completion to Laquon Treadwell put Indianapolis at the Chiefs' 17-yard line. After replay overturned an initial fumble ruling, the Colts had life, momentum and an opportunity to end the game.

Then Steichen completely abandoned what got them there. Jonathan Taylor was stuffed on consecutive carries, losing three combined yards.

I love Taylor. Everyone in Indianapolis loves Taylor.

But everyone inside Arrowhead Stadium knew he was getting the football.

Kansas City knew it. The people watching from their couches knew it. And the Colts ran directly into the teeth of the defense anyway.

Trust your quarterback.

Jones had just made the biggest throw of the night. Give him an opportunity to win you the football game.

Instead, Indianapolis backed itself into third-and-13, Jones scrambled for five yards and suddenly Steichen was staring at fourth-and-8.

This is where the decision-making went from questionable to inexcusable.

What Were You Waiting For?

Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen reacts after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs during overtime at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indianapolis left the offense on the field. Then Steichen took a delay of game with a timeout in his pocket.

Read that again.

With an opportunity to go win the game, the Colts voluntarily turned fourth-and-8 into fourth-and-13, sent Spencer Shrader onto the field and kicked a 38-yard field goal to tie the game.

Then they handed Patrick Mahomes the football to go win the game when this defense couldn't stop him all night.

What exactly was the plan?

Mahomes had already thrown three touchdowns and would finish the night with 382 passing yards. Kansas City finished with 523 yards of offense. The Colts had not forced a turnover all night.

And Steichen decided his best option was asking an exhausted defense to stop Mahomes?

That is scared football.

The defense deserves criticism. It was far from great. But it was also significantly better than the group Indianapolis put on the field against Baltimore, and it did enough to give the offense a chance to win.

Steichen refused to take it.

Kansas City drove down the field, Harrison Butker drilled the winner and the ending everyone could see coming became reality.

This Cannot Keep Happening

Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shakes hands with Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I have defended Steichen plenty.

He is a fantastic offensive play caller, and there are stretches where you can see exactly why Indianapolis hired him.

But being a head coach is bigger than drawing up plays.

Clock management matters. Situational football matters. Understanding your own roster matters.

And when the game is sitting in your hands, having the guts to go win it matters.

If Jones gets stopped on fourth-and-8, so be it.

I would rather watch Indianapolis lose while trying to win than watch its head coach slowly bleed out the clock, kick a field goal and pray Patrick Mahomes suddenly forgets how to play football.

The Colts showed Sunday night they are talented enough to compete. The problem is becoming increasingly obvious.

You cannot ask your players to fight for 70 minutes and then refuse to give them the chance to finish it.

The Colts did enough to give themselves a chance. Their head coach did not.

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