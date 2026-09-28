Colts Week 3 Grades: Defense Rebounds, Jones Struggles

The Indianapolis Colts finally got the defensive performance they desperately needed.

After allowing 1,029 yards and 74 points through the first two weeks, Indianapolis held Houston to just 223 total yards and snapped a nine-game losing streak dating back to last season.

The Colts still made it harder than necessary, blowing a 16-7 fourth-quarter lead before Spencer Shrader drilled a 53-yarder with 16 seconds left.

Maybe those first two games said more about Baltimore and Kansas City’s offenses than they did about this Colts defense. Week 3 at least gave us a reason to believe it.

Quarterback — D+

Sep 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) drops back to pass against the Houston Texans in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daniel Jones finished 24-of-36 for 235 yards, one touchdown and one interception, but the turnovers were brutal.

Jones fumbled three times, lost two and threw an interception in scoring position. Through three games, Jones has now accounted for five turnovers.

Still, he is one of the toughest quarterbacks in the league and responded when Indianapolis needed him most, leading a six-play, 29-yard drive to set up Shrader's game-winner.

Running Back — C

Sep 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes the ball against the Houston Texans in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonathan Taylor was swallowed up, finishing with 68 yards on 23 carries and no touchdowns.

Houston never let Indianapolis establish the run, forcing Jones to put the ball in the air 36 times.

Wide Receiver — B

Sep 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) makes a catch against the Houston Texans in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Downs was once again the best receiver on the field, leading the Colts with 77 yards on five catches and 11 targets.

Keenan Allen added six catches for 63 yards and his first touchdown as a Colt, while Laquon Treadwell delivered a huge 20-yard catch on the final drive.

Tight End — B-

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) rushes with the ball Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tyler Warren remained heavily involved with nine catches for 55 yards, although you would like to see more than 55 yards on that kind of volume.

Mo Alie-Cox made the most of his lone reception, picking up 16 yards. Solid day overall.

Offensive Line — C

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) walks off the field following a sack Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The run blocking was rough, with Indianapolis averaging just 2.9 yards per carry.

Pass protection was better in stretches, but four sacks and several game-changing pressures keep this grade in the average range.

Defensive Line — B-

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) celebrates a tackle Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This group finally got after the quarterback, recording three sacks against C.J. Stroud after totaling four through the first two weeks.

DeForest Buckner and Adetomiwa Adebawore each finished with 1.5 sacks, while Houston managed just 70 rushing yards on 21 carries.

There is still room for improvement with their run fits, but after what happened against Baltimore and Kansas City, this was a massive step forward.

Linebacker — C-

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. (7) celebrates after breaking up a pass Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coverage is still the problem with this group.

Akeem Davis-Gaither finished with seven tackles, but Jaylon Carlies struggled against the run and Houston still found openings at the second level late.

Cornerback — B-

Sep 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a touchdown catch over Indianapolis Colts cornerback Justin Walley (27) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This finally looked more like the secondary Indianapolis expected to see.

Charvarius Ward, Sauce Gardner and Justin Walley limited explosive plays, with Houston's longest completion going for only 28 yards. C.J. Stroud finished with just 167 passing yards.

But the question remains: was this real progress, or was Houston simply missing too much firepower without Nico Collins?

Safety — C+

Sep 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum (0) reacts after the game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A.J. Haulcy was much better in coverage after a rough Week 2, although his run support still needs work.

Cam Bynum had another rough day in coverage, and the Colts finished without a takeaway.

Special Teams — A

Indianapolis Colts place kicker Spencer Shrader (3) celebrates with his teammates after kicking a 53-yard field goal Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Shrader went 4-for-4 on field goals, connecting from 39, 58, 37 and 53 yards despite tweaking his groin in warmups.

He is now 8-for-8 on field goals this season and 3-for-3 from 50-plus yards. His final kick snapped the Colts' nine-game skid and saved the afternoon.

This was not a dominant win, but it was desperately needed.

Jones nearly gave it away, but Downs, Shrader and — finally — the defense did enough to pull Indianapolis across the finish line. At 1-2, that is a massive step forward.

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