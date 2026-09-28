Colts Week 3 Grades: Defense Rebounds, Jones Struggles
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The Indianapolis Colts finally got the defensive performance they desperately needed.
After allowing 1,029 yards and 74 points through the first two weeks, Indianapolis held Houston to just 223 total yards and snapped a nine-game losing streak dating back to last season.
The Colts still made it harder than necessary, blowing a 16-7 fourth-quarter lead before Spencer Shrader drilled a 53-yarder with 16 seconds left.
Maybe those first two games said more about Baltimore and Kansas City’s offenses than they did about this Colts defense. Week 3 at least gave us a reason to believe it.
Quarterback — D+
Daniel Jones finished 24-of-36 for 235 yards, one touchdown and one interception, but the turnovers were brutal.
Jones fumbled three times, lost two and threw an interception in scoring position. Through three games, Jones has now accounted for five turnovers.
Still, he is one of the toughest quarterbacks in the league and responded when Indianapolis needed him most, leading a six-play, 29-yard drive to set up Shrader's game-winner.
Running Back — C
Jonathan Taylor was swallowed up, finishing with 68 yards on 23 carries and no touchdowns.
Houston never let Indianapolis establish the run, forcing Jones to put the ball in the air 36 times.
Wide Receiver — B
Josh Downs was once again the best receiver on the field, leading the Colts with 77 yards on five catches and 11 targets.
Keenan Allen added six catches for 63 yards and his first touchdown as a Colt, while Laquon Treadwell delivered a huge 20-yard catch on the final drive.
Tight End — B-
Tyler Warren remained heavily involved with nine catches for 55 yards, although you would like to see more than 55 yards on that kind of volume.
Mo Alie-Cox made the most of his lone reception, picking up 16 yards. Solid day overall.
Offensive Line — C
The run blocking was rough, with Indianapolis averaging just 2.9 yards per carry.
Pass protection was better in stretches, but four sacks and several game-changing pressures keep this grade in the average range.
Defensive Line — B-
This group finally got after the quarterback, recording three sacks against C.J. Stroud after totaling four through the first two weeks.
DeForest Buckner and Adetomiwa Adebawore each finished with 1.5 sacks, while Houston managed just 70 rushing yards on 21 carries.
There is still room for improvement with their run fits, but after what happened against Baltimore and Kansas City, this was a massive step forward.
Linebacker — C-
Coverage is still the problem with this group.
Akeem Davis-Gaither finished with seven tackles, but Jaylon Carlies struggled against the run and Houston still found openings at the second level late.
Cornerback — B-
This finally looked more like the secondary Indianapolis expected to see.
Charvarius Ward, Sauce Gardner and Justin Walley limited explosive plays, with Houston's longest completion going for only 28 yards. C.J. Stroud finished with just 167 passing yards.
But the question remains: was this real progress, or was Houston simply missing too much firepower without Nico Collins?
Safety — C+
A.J. Haulcy was much better in coverage after a rough Week 2, although his run support still needs work.
Cam Bynum had another rough day in coverage, and the Colts finished without a takeaway.
Special Teams — A
Shrader went 4-for-4 on field goals, connecting from 39, 58, 37 and 53 yards despite tweaking his groin in warmups.
He is now 8-for-8 on field goals this season and 3-for-3 from 50-plus yards. His final kick snapped the Colts' nine-game skid and saved the afternoon.
This was not a dominant win, but it was desperately needed.
Jones nearly gave it away, but Downs, Shrader and — finally — the defense did enough to pull Indianapolis across the finish line. At 1-2, that is a massive step forward.
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Michael Greene is a graduate of Indiana University and the Scouting Academy. He's in his first year covering the Indianapolis Colts and NFL, with a unique focus on fantasy football.Follow MGreeneNFL