A box score can only tell you so much about an NFL game. Snap counts offer another perspective, showing which players coaches trusted most, who saw their role change and where opportunities opened up.

The Indianapolis Colts' 16-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings provided plenty to examine beneath the surface. With seven games in the books, the latest snap counts offer a closer look at how the roster is taking shape as the team tries to salvage its season.

Linebacker Rotation Still Unsettled

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (51) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts' search for consistency at linebacker continues. Sunday's loss to the Vikings offered another example of how unsettled the rotation remains.

Only Akeem Davis-Gaither has solidified his place as the unit's every-down MIKE linebacker. The WILL spot has been a revolving door.

Davis-Gaither played 57 of 59 defensive snaps against Minnesota, but three different linebackers split time next to him: Jaylon Carlies played 23 snaps, Germaine Pratt played 20 and Austin Ajiake saw 18.

The circumstances explain some of the rotation. Rookies CJ Allen and Bryce Boettcher were inactive with injuries, Carlies was returning from a two-game absence, and Pratt had just been elevated from the practice squad after joining the team earlier in the week. Still, the Colts have struggled to establish a consistent pecking order at the position through the first seven weeks of the season.

Carlies opened the year as a starter but has missed time with injuries. Boettcher had been part of the rotation before his latest setback, while Ajiake has really only played when options have been thin. Pratt's arrival added another name to the mix without necessarily providing a long-term answer.

Davis-Gaither has earned his workload, but the same cannot be said of anyone competing to play alongside him. With Indianapolis sitting at 2-5, the team is running out of time to establish continuity. Allen's eventual return could give the Colts another opportunity to evaluate their options, although he has primarily played the MIKE.

For now, the rotation remains a question mark. Injuries have complicated the situation, but the Colts really need someone to seize the opportunity and give the defense some much-needed stability.

Wide Receiver Rotation Makes Little Sense

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) drops a pass Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts' wide receiver rotation has become difficult to understand.

Keenan Allen saw his playing time drop significantly against Minnesota despite leading Indianapolis in receptions, while Laquon Treadwell continued to play a major role in an offense that desperately needs more production through the air.

Josh Downs led the receivers with 52 snaps, followed by Treadwell with 45 and Allen with just 30. Allen played 49% of the offensive snaps after seeing 71% against Tennessee, a notable decline for a veteran who caught all three of his targets for 31 yards against the Vikings. He led the Colts in both receptions and receiving yards.

For context, the run-heavy game plan likely played a role in Allen's reduced workload. Still, that explanation only goes so far. Allen's experience and size should make him a useful option in a game plan that requires receivers to block on the perimeter, particularly when Downs, a smaller player, is one of the primary alternatives.

Treadwell's continued involvement is also worth questioning. He played 45 snaps but managed just two catches for 19 yards. This season, Treadwell has logged just 15 catches on 358 snaps.

Downs wasn't much more productive, finishing with two receptions for 18 yards on four targets. With Alec Pierce unavailable, Indianapolis was already short on proven receiving options, yet Deion Burks played just seven snaps and Ashton Dulin saw only one in his return from a hamstring injury.

There may be legitimate reasons for the distribution, including the specific packages Indianapolis wanted to use and the need to manage players returning from injury. But the results were hardly encouraging. The Colts scored just 10 points, and no receiver managed more than 31 yards. No Colts wide out has caught a touchdown since the team's last win, a 19-17 victory over Houston.

Indianapolis needs to find ways to keep its most reliable receiving options involved, particularly as the offense struggles to move the ball.

Tight End Rotation Takes an Odd Turn

Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree (85) reacts after the game against the Washington Commanders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Warren's absence created an opportunity for the Colts' other tight ends to step up, but the distribution of playing time against Minnesota raised some questions about how Indianapolis views the position.

Mo Alie-Cox led the group with 39 offensive snaps, playing 64% of the team's offensive plays. That was a significant increase from the 31 snaps he recorded against Tennessee.

Will Mallory went in the opposite direction. After playing 43 snaps against the Titans, Mallory saw his workload fall to 21 against Minnesota, a notable shift considering Warren's absence had created an opportunity for Mallory to establish himself as a reliable option.

The results didn't exactly justify the rotation, either. Mallory was targeted three times but failed to record a catch, while Alie-Cox was targeted twice without a reception. Drew Ogletree was the lone Colts tight end to catch a pass, finishing with two receptions for 12 yards.

Warren's eventual return should restore some order to the position, but Indianapolis still needs to figure out what it wants from the players behind him.

Alie-Cox has experience as a blocker, while Mallory offers a different skill set. With the offense struggling to produce points, the Colts need to make better use of their available personnel rather than simply cycling through options without much production to show for it.