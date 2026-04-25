Colts Would Be Wise to Add a Veteran DL, Despite Addressing Position Late in Draft

The Indianapolis Colts addressed a need at defensive end by selecting Florida EDGE George Gumbs Jr. in the fifth round (153rd overall) and Ohio State EDGE Caden Curry in the sixth round (214th overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Gumbs Jr. is an intriguing prospect who no doubt improves the bottom of the Colts' defensive end room. His plus athleticism and traitsy profile projects him to be a designated pass rusher as a rookie, which is perfectly fine for a Day 3 pass rush project, but the Colts need immediate impact defenders off the edge.

Curry had 11 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss in 14 games played for the Buckeyes as a senior, proving to be worthy of his increased workload. He notably has historically short arms (30 1/8"), but his versatility to play across the interior and drop back in coverage are bonuses that defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo likes in his defensive ends.

Despite the added juice to the room, their collective rawness points toward the Colts further addressing the position post-draft by adding a veteran via trade or free agency. Or at least they should, anyway. They're no doubt promising projects that could very well blossom into something special down the road, but the Colts need proven, reliable talent off the edge if they want to be playoff contenders as early as this season.

More specifically, the Colts need a veteran off the edge who can provide early-down competence. It'd be ideal to find a three-down player with plus pash rush ability, but we're far too deep into the offseason to find such a player.

As it stands, here is the current Colts defensive end room:

Laiatu Latu, Jaylahn Tuimoloau, Arden Key, Michael Clemons, George Gumbs Jr., Caden Curry, Viliami Fehoko Jr., and Durell Nchami

The Colts are convinced that Latu will continue his upward trajectory and ascend into one of the league's best pass rushers at the position, and still believe in second-year player Jaylahn Tuimoloau's potential on the opposite edge. Outside of the developments they believe are on the horizon, this defensive end room is desperate for an added veteran presence.

They did add Clemons and Key earlier this offseason in an attempt to fill the void that Samson Ebukam, Kwity Paye, and Tyquan Lewis left, though that's a tough bet as it stands, even if the aforementioned young pass rushers blossom as anticipated next season.

There is a potential trade candidate for the Colts to call about, though that's far less likely than adding via the remnants of free agency.

With that being said, let's look at four potential veteran defensive end options for the Colts to consider following the NFL Draft.

Free Agent Candidates

Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa celebrates a big third down stop against Pittsburgh in the first half during their game Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Sd 100922 Bills 17 Spts | Shawn Dowd / USA TODAY NETWORK

1. Jadeveon Clowney

The former No. 1 overall pick and 12-year pro had a late-career resurgence last season. He channeled his inner pass-rush ability from past years, logging 8.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 32 pressures in 13 games played. Clowney may not be as stout as he once was in run defense, though he might be able to expand on his latest resurgency with the Colts like Justin Houston did back in 2019-2020.

2. Joey Bosa

The once oft-injured Bosa has played in at least 14 games over the past two seasons, totaling 10 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and seven forced fumbles in that stretch. Bosa may be more of a situational pass rusher nowadays, but the Colts need all they can get in the defensive end department.

3. A.J. Epenesa

Epenesa is still just 27-years-old and could prove to be a capable early-down defender if provided the opportunity. At 6'6" and 260 pounds, the six-year pro has a powerful frame to set the edge, while also providing some solid pass rush ability if need be. Epenesa has 21.5 sacks and 24 tackles for loss over the last four seasons.

Potential Trade Option

Sep 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5)reacts during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

There were two mid-draft trades involving veteran defensive ends: Jonathan Greenard to Philadelphia and Tyree Wilson to New Orleans.

In particular, the Wilson trade came to fruition after talks between the New Orleans Saints and the New York Giants for former first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux fell through. The two had been linked as potential trade partners over the last few weeks, but the Giants' refusal to waver on trade compensation was ultimately what caused talks to fall apart.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported ahead of the first round that multiple teams outside of the Saints were interested in Thibodeaux, and that the Giants were listening to offers on the former fifth-overall pick. With two contenders out of the picture, an avenue for the Colts to pounce presents itself.

It's admittedly far less likely that the Colts can package any worthy compensation together for his services than it is they can add one of the aforementioned free agent options, but this regime is no position to sit idly by.

Thibodeaux is set to play on his $14.751M fifth-year option, so an extension may be part of the deal. If Indianapolis can somehow convince the Giants that cornerback Kenny Moore II and late draft capital are enough compensation, they might just be able to strike a deal.

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