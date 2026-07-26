When one thinks about the Indianapolis Colts, they may rightfully direct their brain to the high-powered offense, especially after what we saw from this group for a large portion of the 2025 campaign.

Daniel Jones, Jonathan Taylor, Tyler Warren, Alec Pierce, and Josh Downs are the obvious players to consider as the true firepower that makes this offense mow down defenses.

However, none of those five stars can do a thing without a trusted and reliable offensive line. Last season, we saw rookie Jalen Travis step into the starting right tackle role after Braden Smith sustained a concussion and neck injury.

Travis was impressive, but Bradley Locker at Pro Football Focus believes the former Iowa State Cyclone is under a lot of pressure to perform in year two as the undisputed starter.

"As a fourth-round pick, Travis appeared on 316 snaps for Indianapolis as a rookie, primarily working at right tackle.

He looked steady with a 72.2 overall PFF grade, permitting only one sack across 165 opportunities and collecting a 72.6 PFF run-blocking grade.

Travis should boast a significantly larger role for a team that’s in the microscope following a late-season collapse — and which figures to compete in a tough division yet again."

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates with Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Jalen Travis (75) after scoring a touchdown Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Travis only started the final four games. But it's absolutely worth mentioning who he faced off against

Travis contended with the Seattle Seahawks (14-3, Super Bowl LX champions), San Francisco 49ers (12-5), Jacksonville Jaguars (13-4, AFC South champions), and Houston Texans (12-5).

Not only did all four teams make the postseason, but they compiled a combined record of 51-17. For Travis to step into the massive shoes of a reliable vet like Smith against such stiff competition is daunting.

Despite that mountainous challenge, Travis played great, especially considering his fourth-round status and that he wasn't expected to take the field in his debut campaign.

For Locker to say that Travis has pressure on his shoulders this season is fair and insightful.

Indianapolis has a brutal start to their season. For the first five games, the Colts face off against the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans, Washington Commanders, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Those opposing defensive coordinators will undoubtedly test Travis as much as possible. He'll have to stave off the likes of Nnamdi Madubuike, George Karlaftis, Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter, and T.J. Watt.

In short, that is a murderer's row of talent that will present the utmost challenges to Travis, so we'll get to find out quickly how well he can handle such a difficult responsibility.

The Colts allowed Smith to leave in free agency to Houston, and a lot of the reason for that is what they saw from Travis.

Offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. has shown an incredible ability to develop and train his troops in the trenches, and Travis has been a product of that.

If Travis can continue to execute as we saw him do to conclude the 2025 season, then the Colts will have a true powerhouse at right tackle.

The pressure is on, but Travis looked like a legitimate starter last year, and he'll have to replicate that to help Indianapolis' offense get back to what made it great for the first 10 weeks of the 2025 campaign.

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